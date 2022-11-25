Fife Flyers try out new Pickleball sessions at Kingdom Recreation Centers





Fife Flyers players try out Pickleball. The ice hockey club teamed up with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust to try out the fast Pickleball as part of an ongoing partnership between the two organisations. Pickleball, a mix of table tennis, short tennis and badminton, was invented in America in 1965 by a family who used bits and pieces around the house and has now become an international success thanks to its accessibility, pace and focus on fun. And communities across the Kingdom can now try the sport with sessions held at a number of local leisure centres. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:61.5789%"/> Fife Flyers with Pickleball Fife Sports and Leisure Trust ambassador Stuart Turnbull (back row) next to Carol Jaap, Pickleball coach. Fife Flyers goalkeeper Shane Owen said: It’s my first time playing Pickleball, it’s fun, everyone was smiling and sweating it out, great for hand-eye coordination. While striker Janne Kivilahti added: As an athlete, it’s always fun to experience new sports. You get a good workout and at the same time it’s a lot of fun. Todd Dutiaume, general manager and head coach of the Flyers, said: We are delighted with our continued partnership with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust. Having the opportunity to try out a growing sport as a group is a positive team building exercise, highlights a game that everyone can play and will provide some laughs. Supported by Pickleball Scotland and specially trained ambassadors, the charitable foundation now delivers Pickleball sessions at five of its leisure centers in the Kingdom Cowdenbeath, Duloch, Cupar, Waterstone Crook and Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre. Evelyn Crichton, Fitness Class Coordinator for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: It’s great that the players are eager to try Pickleball. The game is suitable for all levels, not just professional ice hockey players! “The trust now has two trained coaches and one of our ambassadors plays in the Pickleball Scotland League. We expect the game to become more popular as winter sets in and outdoor activities become more challenging. For more information about Pickleball, visit www.fifeleisure.org.

