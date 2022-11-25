Sports
Man associated with Endeavor Hills Cricket Club charged with allegedly defrauding $250,000 to sign cricket stars
Endeavor Hills made headlines by signing Chris Gayle and other stars. A man associated with the club has been charged by the police, writes PAUL AMY.
A man accused of allegedly defrauding $250,000 has been linked to the Victorian cricket club that recruited a string of international cricketers this season, including Chris Gayle.
Detectives from the Monash Crime Investigation Unit have charged a 35-year-old man from Doncaster with alleged theft and deception by a Mulgrave company.
The man is associated with Sub-District club Endeavor Hills.
It is claimed that the funds were withdrawn between March 2021 and July 2022.
Police said the money was allegedly put into the case of the man “who bought and paid for 10 high-profile international cricketers to compete in local district cricket leagues in south-east Melbourne.”
The man has been charged with 18 counts of obtaining financial advantage through deception and one count of knowingly handling the proceeds of crime.
He has been released on bail to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 29 November.
There is no suggestion that money has disappeared from Endeavor Hills or that the club or any of its cricketers are guilty of any wrongdoing.
Amid much publicity, Endeavor Hills signed a string of international players for the 2022-23 season.
The Eagles planned to field them in the Sub-District Twenty20 competition, but found that the game rules stated that no team could have more than one “tent” player.
They decided to organize two exhibition games instead.
Cricket Victoria denied the Hills use of the Junction Oval, but they secured Shepley Oval, home of Victorian Premier Cricket club Dandenong.
The first T20 game will be played in Shepley on Sunday afternoon.
Gayle was due to arrive in Melbourne at 6:55am today.
About 1,000 tickets were sold for the event.
England batsman Dawid Malan was also promoted as an signing, but he pulled out of the series this week, connecting to a T10 league in Abu Dhabi instead.
It is believed the club attempted to sign his England team-mate, Sam Billings, as a replacement yesterday.
Endeavor Hills confirmed that Gayle, Sri Lankan Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne and teammate Lahiru Thirimanne, former Sri Lankan star Tillakaratne Dilshan, Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik and England County player Luke Procter would play against away Western Suburbs club on Sunday Queensland.
In the second game, on December 4, Endeavor Hills is scheduled to face the ‘GI Strikers’, a team made up mostly of Victorian Premier players.
The Hills announced that the winning side of game two will receive $10,000 courtesy of a sponsor, Greska Homes.
Endeavor Hills said it was hoping for a crowd of at least 2,000 for Sunday’s game.
There would be several food trucks, a beer garden and live performances by renowned Australian musician DJ Havana Brown.
“It’s a lot of planning – all this started seven, eight months ago, negotiating and getting the contracts done. The past four months have been absolutely full to get the event organized,” club president Arunj Rajendran told Leader on Thursday.
“It’s a family event, everything from children’s face painting to floor haircuts – we organized a hairdresser – and we went to great lengths.”
Dilshan is the captain of the club’s VSDCA team, which also includes Thirimanne and former Indian first division club Akshay Ballal.
Karunaratne will play in the first few rounds – he hit a century on his debut for the club – and will be replaced by former West Indies paceman Fidel Edwards when he resumes international duties.
Rajendran told CODE Sports this afternoon that he expected Sunday’s game to go ahead.
