College football picks against the spread: Bruce Feldman’s Week 13 picks

I went 4-6 against the spread last week, dropping to one under .500 against the line for the season. The good: Determining the point difference for USC’s win over UCLA (and noting that a Trojan D-lineman would make the tiebreaker play late in the game.) The bad: Choosing Oklahoma State to field OU. The Ugly: Choosing Tennessee to romp in South Carolina. Here are this week’s guesses.

State Mississippi at No. 20 Ole Miss (-2.5), Thursday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

This feels like it could be Lane Kiffin’s last game coaching the Oxford Rebels. Ole Miss has lost two in a row and looked pretty shaky on defense. In the past four games, the Rebels allowed 12 TD passes and scored zero passes. Not great against a Mike Leach attack, but they do have a good pass rush and a good ground attack. MSU was terrible against the second half of the season run in SEC play, except when it visited Alabama a month ago.

Ole Miss 34, Mississippi State 30

Choose: Ole Miss-2.5

Baylor at No. 23 Texas (-8.5), Friday, noon, ESPN

The Bears lost a heartthrob at home to TCU last week after being crushed by K-State. Now a young team still trying to falsify its identity is back on the road against an explosive Texas team that has put up a solid defense in recent weeks.

Texas 31, Baylor 17

Choose: Texas-8.5

No. 19 Tulane at No. 24 Cincinnati (-1), Friday, noon, ABC

Michael Pratt has been very sharp since October with a 13-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He also ran for eight touchdowns over that stretch. I’m going with the hotter QB and the team that has been much better against the spread this season.

Tulane 27, Cincinnati 23

Choose: Tulane +1

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (-7.5), Saturday, noon, Fox

The Buckeyes can get revenge for last year, and they have a big lead over Michigan with CJ Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. Last year, the Wolverines fringe players were more dynamic and could take more heat. I expect the OSU O-line to respond with a strong showing and give Stroud plenty of time to feast.

Ohio State 38, Michigan 28

Choose: State of Ohio -7.5

Spencer Rattler scorched the Vols during Tennessee’s defeat in Carolina, but now the Gamecocks must come back to take on their arch-rivals in Death Valley. Expect Clemson to attempt to make a statement before the CFP committee.

Clemson 28, South Carolina 10

Choose: Clemson-14.5

Maroon at No. 7 Alabama (-21.5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS

The Tigers are playing hard for Cadillac Williams and should remain competitive in the second half. Auburn can run the ball well, although the tide has been out much better the run at home defensively than on the road, allowing nearly two full yards less per carry in Tuscaloosa. (2.02 to 4.00).

Alabama 35, Maroon 20

Choose: Maroon +21.5

No. 9 Oregon (-3) at No. 21 Oregon State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC

The Beavers have held four of their last five opponents to 10 points or less. Very impressive, no doubt, but Bo Nix and the Ducks O-line is a whole different kind of challenge. I’m going with Oregon in a tight.

Oregon 24, Oregon State 17

Choose: Oregon-3

No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC (-5.5), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Marcus Freeman’s team held three of its last four opponents under 50 percent, scoring eight passes in that stretch, and Notre Dame got it right by putting the brakes on CJ Stroud earlier in the season. But the feeling here is that Lincoln Riley’s offense led by Caleb Williams playing at home will be a bit too much for ND, but don’t be surprised if the running back attack from the Irish’s three-man monster puts a dent in USC defense lays.

38 USC, 31 Notre Dame

Choose: USC-5.5

Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State (-12), Saturday, 8 p.m., Fox

I like how the Wildcats played the whole play. Coaches I’ve spoken to this month say K-State is the best coached team in the league and the Wildcats are playing with a lot of confidence.

Kansas state 35, Kansas 20

Psick: State of Kansas -12

No. 13 Washington (-2) in Washington State, Saturday, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

A truly explosive UDub strike against one of the saltiest defenses on the west coast. I go with the Huskies in a close-knit neighborhood to keep their role going.

Washington 27, Washington State 23

Choose: Washington-2

This week’s upset special: West Virginia, Oklahoma (-8.5), Saturday, afternoon ESPN2

There’s a lot of heat on Neal Brown and I think his team is running against a Cowboys defense that has been highly suspect.

West Virginia 34, Oklahoma State 30

Choose: West Virginia +8.5

(Photo by CJ Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr.: Barbara Perenic/USA Today)