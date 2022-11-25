Tennis-Italy stuns United States and reaches semi-finals Davis Cup | The mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Italy stayed on course for a first Davis Cup title since 1976 with a stunning 2-1 victory over record winners United States as doubles Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Jack Sock and Tommy Paul in a thrilling decider in Malaga on Thursday. Bolelli and Fognini went to court after American Taylor Fritz equalized at 1-1 after Lorenzo Sonego gave Italy a shock lead. times since 2014. Earlier, Sonego held his nerve in a tight second set to pass Frances Tiafoe 6-3 7-6(7) to give Italy the lead, which is without the injured duo of Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner. Sonego drew first blood to go 4-2 up and save a break point before claiming the opening set. The world number 45, who lost his previous meeting with Tiafoe in Paris this year, saved two set points in the next set to force a tiebreak. Tiafoe then took the early lead, but Sonego hit back to seal victory on his third match point to unleash wild celebrations among Italian fans in the stands. But Italy’s joy was short-lived as Fritz dragged the 32-time winners back to the tie, fought from the edge in the first-set tiebreak to beat Lorenzo Musetti 7-6(8) 6-3 and to put down the doubles decider. Italy will now face the winner of the late draw between Germany and Canada on Thursday for a place in the final, while Croatia will face 28-time champions Australia in the other semi-final. The title fight will take place on Sunday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

