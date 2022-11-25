Rey looks forward to coaching Lakeshore Badgers hockey | Sport

MANISTEE It came much sooner than he expected, but as Parker Rey says, he’s not the type of person to shy away from a challenge.

When former head coach Bill Shriver decided to step down at the end of last season, the board of directors of the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team asked his assistant Rey to take his place despite only having one season under his belt as employee of the team. head coach.

I planned to go to Northern Michigan University to go to school because I was kind of on the fence about what I wanted to do, Rey said. Look, that fell through and now I’m coaching high school hockey.

It was definitely a very intimidating decision, only 22, 21 at the time. But I’m not one to shy away from a challenge. This is probably one of the bigger ones I’ve ever taken on.

Rey grew up in Minnesota and later Gaylord, spent his freshman year in Grand Blanc and Flint Powers as a sophomore, before playing hockey in Cleveland and Pittsburgh while taking online classes.

He never attended a physical high school, but still fulfilled his high school obligation and then played Junior A hockey, eventually landing in Canada where he competed in the United States’ equivalent of the NAHL.

Originally planning to attend the Air Force Academy to further his athletic career and hopefully later play professional hockey either in the US or abroad.

I was ready to go the whole hockey lifestyle until my body just couldn’t take it physically anymore, Rey added. And you know what? At the end of the day, I did what I set out to do. Unfortunately, I just didn’t get as far as I thought I could.

I really went through the bubble mentally. I had to dig deep and find another source of happiness and ride for my life. I still find that to this day.

But from where I was when I quit to where I am now, I’m in a great place.

He admits he’s still learning that there are differences between being an assistant and being a head coach, especially making decisions rather than just providing input.

There’s the intimidation of having so much responsibility at such a young age and with so little coaching experience.

Everyone doesn’t always agree, but we do our best to get everyone’s ideas heard, Rey said. Unfortunately, with so many ideas on the table, someone has to pick something to put into practice.

But I have some great assistants who understand that very well, and they’re still promoting new ideas, getting the gears turning in my head so I can have new things to work with.

We really work together to give a good product for the kids during practice time.

Assistants include Russell Schade, who captained the Badgers last year and is now attending classes at West Shore Community College, Rabbit Thomas who played for Grand Rapids Catholic, and Andy Quillan.

The Badgers have 17 on the roster, but only five skaters return from last year when they finished 6-16 and lost in the first round of the regionals.

So there is still a big transition period for Rey, who works for Century 21 Bayshore Real Estate, as he gets to know the players and learn about their strengths and weaknesses.

It is heavy. We have a few kids who look pretty much the same, Rey added. I’m getting the names on, but it’s being worked on. I’m new to these kids, but they’re not new to each other.

So I’ve really relied on them to tell me what they’ve done before, and we’re going to assume that. For the most part, we’ve had quite a lot of success.

The Badgers start 0-2, but scored 12 goals in the first two games.

“We’ve been putting a great product on the ice since we’ve been together as a team for so long,” added Rey. We played good hockey. Were just putting pieces together.

Last year was a big change. I had never sat behind the couch before. I had always been on the ice or on the bench as a player.

It’s another commadary. I am learning how to deal with these children in order to give them a good coaching product. It’s part of growing into a coach and teacher. I’ll get there.

He hopes the team’s early success on the ice shows that the badgers are coming.