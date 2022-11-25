UConn MBB dominates Oregon in PKI, TO meet Alabama in Semifinals

Next game: State of Oklahoma (BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle) 12/1/2022 | 6:30 pm FS1 UConn Learfield Sports Network December 01 (Thu) / 6:30 p.m State of Oklahoma (BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle) History

UConn Athletic Communications / Nov 24, 2022

PORTLAND, Oregon. The UConn men’s basketball team rode the hot hand of senior guard Tristen Newton as he led the Huskies to a school-record 17 three-pointers and an 83-59 domination over Oregon in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday night at the Moda Center.

Two games away from a triple-double, Newton was on fire from the start, hitting 5-of-6 three-pointers en route to 21 points in the first half as the No. 20 Huskies (6-0) took command .

Newton finished with a season-high 23 points, went 7-of-10 overall from the floor, and added 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in an impressive all-around performance.

Newton had a lot of support as sophomore Jordan Hawkins added 18 points, including 5 3-pointers, junior Adama Sanogo had 12 points, including 2 3-pointers, and grad Joey Calcaterra scored 11, with 3 3-pointers.

Sanogo hit UConn’s final three-pointer with 3:56 over 17e for the Huskies, who broke the record of 16, set against South Florida on February 8, 2017. UConn’s 37 three-point attempts also set a new school mark.

The win moves UConn to the semifinals of Friday night’s PKI, where it will face No. 18/18 Alabama, an 81-70 winner over Michigan State in the second half of Thursday’s doubleheader. The Huskies and the Crimson Tide (5-0) battle it out at 9:30 p.m. (EST) at Veterans Memorial Coliseum (ESPN2) with a spot in Sunday’s championship game on the line.

UConn coach And Hurley was naturally pleased with the Huskies’ shooting performance, which negated Oregon’s clear height advantage, but he was also pleased with the UConn defense, which followed the game plan to take advantage of the Ducks’ injury-depleted backcourt. Oregon (2-3) made 17 turnovers leading to 18 UConn points.

“Obviously we were really happy with the performance,” said Hurley. “The plan was to pick them up on the full pitch, really go after them. I think we knew we were going to make a lot of fouls today, but I didn’t mind because of our depth. We knew we could get them to had to drag a full field. game, not a slowdown game with the three monsters they have in the frontcourt. If you have the shooting that we have around the center, as we have, you’re going to have some nights like this.”

The Huskies held a slim 16-15 lead with 8:23 left in the first half, then exploded with an 11-2 run in a 3:00 span as Hawkins, Calcaterra and Newton each hit a 3-pointer.

“We didn’t respond very well,” said Oregon coach Dana Altman. “Bigs just didn’t get out and didn’t cover on a number of occasions. Our perimeter defense wasn’t good and they shot. Newton coming into the game was 4 for 17 and going 5 for 6 in the first half. We let him get some easy early and he got off to a good start. We didn’t help ourselves with our ball movements, missed some free throws in the first half which would have allowed us to stay a bit closer. But obviously we weren’t on our guard.”

Any thoughts Oregon had of coming back from a 39-28 halftime deficit were crushed as the Huskies came out of the locker room with a 9-2 blowout that widened the gap to 48-30.

UConn never gave up stretching the margin to 66-39 into the opening 10:00 of the second half and the outcome was just a matter of letting the clock run.

It was UConn’s sixth straight game with more than 80 points. The Huskies had 22 assists on 30 field goals and ultimately outscored the bigger Ducks, 36-30, led by 8 from freshman Donovan Clingan.

UConn will likely face a tougher challenge from Alabama, a running, high-scoring bunch, averaging 84.0 points per game. The game winner will meet the North Carolina-Iowa State semifinal winner in Sunday’s championship game. The losers will meet for third place, also on Sunday.