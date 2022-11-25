Sports
UConn MBB dominates Oregon in PKI, TO meet Alabama in Semifinals
UConn Athletic Communications / Nov 24, 2022
PORTLAND, Oregon. The UConn men’s basketball team rode the hot hand of senior guard Tristen Newton as he led the Huskies to a school-record 17 three-pointers and an 83-59 domination over Oregon in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday night at the Moda Center.
Two games away from a triple-double, Newton was on fire from the start, hitting 5-of-6 three-pointers en route to 21 points in the first half as the No. 20 Huskies (6-0) took command .
Newton finished with a season-high 23 points, went 7-of-10 overall from the floor, and added 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in an impressive all-around performance.
Newton had a lot of support as sophomore Jordan Hawkins added 18 points, including 5 3-pointers, junior Adama Sanogo had 12 points, including 2 3-pointers, and grad Joey Calcaterra scored 11, with 3 3-pointers.
Sanogo hit UConn’s final three-pointer with 3:56 over 17e for the Huskies, who broke the record of 16, set against South Florida on February 8, 2017. UConn’s 37 three-point attempts also set a new school mark.
The win moves UConn to the semifinals of Friday night’s PKI, where it will face No. 18/18 Alabama, an 81-70 winner over Michigan State in the second half of Thursday’s doubleheader. The Huskies and the Crimson Tide (5-0) battle it out at 9:30 p.m. (EST) at Veterans Memorial Coliseum (ESPN2) with a spot in Sunday’s championship game on the line.
UConn coach And Hurley was naturally pleased with the Huskies’ shooting performance, which negated Oregon’s clear height advantage, but he was also pleased with the UConn defense, which followed the game plan to take advantage of the Ducks’ injury-depleted backcourt. Oregon (2-3) made 17 turnovers leading to 18 UConn points.
“Obviously we were really happy with the performance,” said Hurley. “The plan was to pick them up on the full pitch, really go after them. I think we knew we were going to make a lot of fouls today, but I didn’t mind because of our depth. We knew we could get them to had to drag a full field. game, not a slowdown game with the three monsters they have in the frontcourt. If you have the shooting that we have around the center, as we have, you’re going to have some nights like this.”
The Huskies held a slim 16-15 lead with 8:23 left in the first half, then exploded with an 11-2 run in a 3:00 span as Hawkins, Calcaterra and Newton each hit a 3-pointer.
“We didn’t respond very well,” said Oregon coach Dana Altman. “Bigs just didn’t get out and didn’t cover on a number of occasions. Our perimeter defense wasn’t good and they shot. Newton coming into the game was 4 for 17 and going 5 for 6 in the first half. We let him get some easy early and he got off to a good start. We didn’t help ourselves with our ball movements, missed some free throws in the first half which would have allowed us to stay a bit closer. But obviously we weren’t on our guard.”
Any thoughts Oregon had of coming back from a 39-28 halftime deficit were crushed as the Huskies came out of the locker room with a 9-2 blowout that widened the gap to 48-30.
UConn never gave up stretching the margin to 66-39 into the opening 10:00 of the second half and the outcome was just a matter of letting the clock run.
It was UConn’s sixth straight game with more than 80 points. The Huskies had 22 assists on 30 field goals and ultimately outscored the bigger Ducks, 36-30, led by 8 from freshman Donovan Clingan.
UConn will likely face a tougher challenge from Alabama, a running, high-scoring bunch, averaging 84.0 points per game. The game winner will meet the North Carolina-Iowa State semifinal winner in Sunday’s championship game. The losers will meet for third place, also on Sunday.
|
Sources
2/ https://uconnhuskies.com/news/2022/11/25/mens-basketball-uconn-mbb-dominates-oregon-in-pki-to-meet-alabama-in-semifinals.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UConn MBB dominates Oregon in PKI, TO meet Alabama in Semifinals
- Rey looks forward to coaching Lakeshore Badgers hockey | Sport
- EU’s Michel to meet Xi as Europe plots its own path to China
- Tennis-Italy stuns United States and reaches semi-finals Davis Cup | The mighty 790 KFGO
- College football picks against the spread: Bruce Feldman’s Week 13 picks
- This election is about deciding the fate of Gujarat for the next 25 years: Modi
- Man associated with Endeavor Hills Cricket Club charged with allegedly defrauding $250,000 to sign cricket stars
- Remarkable photos show what the blackout in Ukraine looks like from space
- Xi holds talks with Cuban president
- No. No. 9 men’s water polo welcomes No. 16 Fordham to the opening round of the NCAA tournament
- Genesis unveils the 2023 GV70 EV for the US, and it will be built here
- BJP government has transformed education sector in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi