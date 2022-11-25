Big Ten College Football Picks, Week 13 Odds: Ohio State, Michigan poised for rivalry showdown

Finally, the showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan is here, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Bragging rights, the Big Ten East and possibly a College Football Playoff spot are all on the line. For Ohio State, revenge is also a factor as the Buckeyes prepare to host the Wolverines on Saturday after last season’s embarrassing loss to their arch-rival.

But because of their similarities as 11-0 Big Ten East teams, there is a big difference in their rsums. That difference is the non-conference win over Notre Dame that Ohio State took in Week 1. As Michigan breezed through a laughable non-conference slate of Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn, the Buckeyes tested themselves against a quality opponent that has quietly put up a solid season.

The Fighting Irish are ranked No. 15 in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings and have a chance to climb even higher if they beat No. 6 USC on Saturday night. If Ohio State doesn’t beat Michigan, Buckeyes fans should turn into serious Notre Dame fans on Saturday night. If Notre Dame beats USC, it would eliminate the Trojans from the CFP battle and make Ohio State’s Week 1 victory over the Fighting Irish look even more impressive.

In that scenario, the Buckeyes would have a real chance of making the CFP a one-loss team. But if Michigan loses? Bad luck. The Wolverines’ best win—and only win against a ranked team—would be a home victory over Penn State on October 15.

Michigan has no one to blame but itself for why the stakes are so high here. The Wolverines were scheduled to play UCLA this season, but canceled their series with the Bruins in 2019 and reportedly paid $1.5 million to do this. Instead they added a game with Hawaii.

UCLA is ranked No. 18 this week, while Hawaii is No. 127 on the CBS Sports 131. Even if Michigan had played UCLA and lost in Week 2, that wouldn’t have hampered the Wolverines’ CFP hopes. A win over Ohio State and a victory in next week’s Big Ten Championship Game would have definitely gotten the Wolverines into the College Football Playoff as a one-team losing team.

On the other hand, a win against the Bruins in Week 2 would have given Michigan the same cushion Ohio State now enjoys.

Instead, the Wolverines retreated into a corner with a poor schedule and unnecessarily raised the stakes for their season’s biggest game. If Michigan loses to Ohio State, national title hopes are probably over. At least if the Buckeyes lose, they can turn on the USC-Notre Dame game and keep hoping for a while longer.

Now that the stakes are clear, let’s dive into this week’s Big Ten slate for our final round of picks this season.

No. 3 Michigan in the state of No. 2 Ohio

Ohio State is significantly better defensively than last season, as Michigan ended an eight-game series losing streak by physically dominating the Buckeyes in a 42-27 victory. With Michigan star status questioned by Blake Corum after sustaining an injury last week, getting 30 points for the Wolverines could be a battle this time around. The Buckeyes can use their defense, home field advantage and thirst for revenge to lean on Michigan over the course of this game. The Wolverines are No. 1 nationally in total defense, but what major offenses have they played? Ohio State is No. 2 nationally in scoring offense and elite in the red zone. The Buckeyes have the firepower to move out late and cover the spread.Choice: State of Ohio -7.5

Bowl eligibility is on the line for the Spartans, though it’s unclear if that will be motivation enough for a team that just lost at home to Indiana. Beating the Hoosiers would have been the easy road to six wins. Now Michigan State faces the unenviable task of hitting the road to take on a Penn State team that has quietly reached the cusp of a 10-win regular season. While it’s easy to imagine the Nittany Lions leading this game by 21 or 24 points, it’s also easy to imagine Sean Clifford throwing one or two unnecessary interceptions for the sake of the old days keeping this game close while the redshirt senior plays his last home game at Beaver Stadium. Prior to the Indiana loss, Michigan State had won three of its four games in that span with wins over Wisconsin and Illinois. The Spartans can cover this huge number.Choose: Michigan State +18

With the quest for coaching in Wisconsin drawing to a close and interim coach Jim Leonhard presumably still in a good position to land the full-time gig, look for the Badgers to play inspired football here. A win would make Wisconsin 5-2 under Leonhard after Paul Chryst’s mid-season firing and removal of the interim tag an easy move. While Wisconsin has looked bad over the past two weeks, under Leonhard it has won both home games by double digits against bowl-bound opponents at Maryland and Purdue. Another strong home performance here looks likely against a Minnesota team going 2-2 down the road. Choose: Wisconsin -3.5

It wouldn’t be right to let the regular season end without tackling another game in Iowa. The Hawkeyes boast the number 5 scoring defense in the country, with only 13.5 points per game. Nebraska enters with the nation’s No. 103 scoring offense. You get the picture. Even with quarterback Casey Thompson back from injury last week, the Cornhuskers accumulated just 171 total yards in a home loss to Wisconsin by 29 total points. Iowa wins the Big Ten West and plays in the Big Ten title game next week. That means the Hawkeyes will likely want to conserve energy and health in the second half if they are up two possessions. This is guaranteed to be a low scoring game.Choose: under 38.5

Indiana Purdue

Did you think Indiana would just lay down and quit after a seven-game losing streak that saw it fall from 3-0 to 3-7? Think again. The Hoosiers won a 39-31 double-overtime game at Michigan State last week and should be on fire for rivalry a week after that performance. Assuming Iowa beats Nebraska on Friday, the Boilermakers will be out of the Big Ten West title race by the time this game gets underway. All of Purdue’s seven wins against FBS opponents this season have been by 10 points or less, so it seems unlikely that the Boilermakers will suddenly crush a Big Ten opponent on the road.Choice: Indiana +10.5

Maryland played a great game, falling just short against No. 2 Ohio State last week. The Terrapins appeared offensively back to themselves as they contained the Buckeyes’ prolific offense. Rutgers was absolutely crushed by Penn State as he suffered a seventh loss. Five of them have come out with margins greater than this spread. The Scarlet Knights are bad, having been eliminated from the bowl candidacy and going up against a Maryland team that should be motivated to enter the bowl season on a high after last week’s heartbreaking loss. And yes, Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is expected to play after an injury suffered during the last game of the game last week.Choose: Maryland -14

Why is this point total so high? Illinois is No. 92 in scoring offense and Northwestern is No. 128. It’s true that the Illini should be able to pile up yards on the Wildcats’ defense, but they’ll also bleed the clock in the process. With the Illini on a three-game losing streak after their 7-1 start, look for coach Bret Bielema to grind one out here to get back on the win streak. The Illinois defense may be struggling with depth and lunging, but Northwestern hasn’t reached double digits in its last three games, and the Wildcats won’t suddenly find an offensive rhythm in their final game of the season.Choose: under 38

