Assaults by the Polish tennis president?





Following allegations against the current president of the Polish Tennis Federation, Miroslaw Skrzypczynski, of sexual assault a month ago, tennis stars have Every Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz are now demanding an official clarification of the explosive facts. by Stephen Bergman last edit: 24 Nov. 2022, 8:00 PM ©Getty Images Like Hubert Hurkacz, Iga Swiatek is demanding a full clarification of the allegations Almost exactly one month ago, the Polish internet platform “Onet” published a report accusing the President of the Polish Tennis Federation, Miroslaw Skrzypczynski, of domestic violence and inappropriate sexual violence against underage players. The journalistic work also writes about how Skrzypczynski abused political power to maintain his position. In addition to the players, the violence would also have affected his ex-wife, his daughter and his mother-in-law. Extremely serious and serious allegations, then, which were confirmed again this week when Kararzyna Kotula, a Polish politician who trained at a Polish tennis club in her youth, now also testified that she had been sexually harassed by Skrzypczyski. She was only 13 years old at the time, and the now 59-year-old sexually assaulted her at least 10 times over a three-year period. Swiatek hopes for global improvements Now the two Polish tennis superstars Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz are coming forward and demanding an official investigation into the matter. The world number one said in a statement: “The authorities need to establish what happened and I hope they will take up this matter after the media writes about the stories of people they have spoken to about it.” She is happy that she herself never had to experience such a terrible situation: “I am grateful to my father for how smartly he managed my career. I have a great team, I feel safe and I am really privileged at the moment, but I know also that not every athlete can have the same independence. I hope that if such matters are discovered and resolved carefully and fairly, Polish sport and the world will change for the better.” Hurkacz: “Stand next to all victims” Hurkacz also found the right words in his statement on the subject: “I support all women and victims of abuse. No coach or guardian should use their power and position against anyone. Any form of aggression, both inside and outside the sport, must be be convicted and punished. I hope the authorities do something about the press reports. I stand with all victims of abuse.” Meanwhile, Skrzypczynski is still in office and presumed innocent. The president of the association rejected Kotula’s claims that her claims contained “false information”.

