Borje Salming dies at the age of 71





After visiting his legions of fans in Toronto for the last time, Boris Salming died at the age of 71. The legendary NHL defenseman attended the recent Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony and was honored at a Maple Leafs game. Team chairman Brendan Shanahan released the following statement: The Toronto Maple Leafs mourn the loss of Brje Salming. Brje was a pioneer of the game and an icon of unbreakable spirit and unquestioned toughness. He helped open the door for Europeans in the NHL and distinguished himself through his on-ice play and contributions to the community. Brje joined the Maple Leafs 50 years ago and will forever be a part of our hockey family. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Pia, his children Theresa, Anders, Rasmus, Bianca, Lisa and Sara, and brother Stieg. Salming was diagnosed with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) in August. After losing his ability to speak, he made the journey from Sweden to Toronto and stood next to him Darryl Sittler and Matt Sundin while receiving a sustained ovation from the Maple Leafs crowd. One of the greatest defensemen of all time, Salming finished in the top five of the Norris Trophy voting for seven consecutive seasons after arriving in North America. One of the first European players to ever cross the ocean to play in the NHL, he would go on to play 17 seasons in the league, all but one of them with the Maple Leafs. Overall, he picked up 1,148 regular season picks and tallied 787 points, including a career-high 78 in 1976–77, when he finished fourth in Hart Trophy voting. At the 1976 Canada Cup, Salming received a standing ovation from the Toronto audience despite wearing a Swedish jersey and about to play against Canada. He was arguably the most beloved player in Maple Leafs history, and one who changed the dynamics of the NHL forever. European players would flood the league after trailblazers like Salming achieved success, with Sweden becoming one of the best-represented nations in the NHL. He became the first Swedish player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996 and would go on to the IIHF Hockey Hall of Fame in 1998. In 2017, he was included as one of the NHL’s “100 Greatest Players.” His No. 21 was retired by the Maple Leafs in 2016. Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

