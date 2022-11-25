No. 14/13 River Hawks locked in for the weekend with the Friendship Four

Friday vs. Massachusetts: Live statistics | Watch | Listen | Game notes

BELFAST, Northern IrelandThe No. 14/13 UMass Lowell men’s hockey team (8-5-0, 5-3-0 Hockey East) returns to Belfast for the 2022 Friendship Four Tournament at the SSE Arena this weekend, November 25-26. The River Hawks open the two-day tournament at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 17/17 Massachusetts (6-5-1, 2-5-0 HEA). They will play the winner of the No. 4/4 Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-1-2, 6-0-0 ECAC) and Dartmouth (1-4-1, 1-3-1 ECAC) on Saturday.

If they win on Friday, the team will play for the Belpot on Saturday at 7pm. If they drop the bat in the opening round, the River Hawks will play the earlier game at 3 p.m. All four games will be broadcast on NESN+.

BACK FOR THE BELPOT

The River Hawks are back in Belfast, Northern Ireland for the first time since 2015 for the 2022 version of the Friendship Four at the SSE Arena. The two-day tournament brings together two ECAC and two Hockey East programs to compete for the Belpot. This year, UMass Lowell will be joined by Hockey East opponent and Kennedy Cup foe UMass, as well as Quinnipiac and Dartmouth from the ECAC. While none of the currently selected River Hawks made the original trip abroad in 2015, Head Coach Norm Basin and Director of Hockey Operations Dylan Zink return to the SSE Arena for a second time. In 2015, the River Hawks called the inaugural Belpot after back-to-back overtime thrillers against Northeastern and Brown. After defeating the Huskies in a 3-2 OT game, UMass Lowell returned on Saturday to take Brown to a 5-5 deadlock through both regulation and overtime before winning the tournament in a shootout. CJ Smith scored the tying goal for an extra forward with just 39 seconds left on the clock, while Dylan Zink scored the lone goal in the shootout to claim victory for the River Hawks.

EXPLORING THE RIVER HAWKS

UMass Lowell head into their weekend abroad after a rough three-game slate last week. The River Hawks opened the week with a 3–2 loss to Boston College before splitting the series with No. 7/8 UConn. Senior Carl Berglund remains the River Hawks’ leading scorer with 11 points off a team-best six goals and five assists. Although Berglund tops the standings, the scoring race is on for UMass Lowell. Brian Chambers is just behind Berglund with nine points this season off a pair of lamplighters and a team-high seven assists. Three River Hawks Owen Cole, Zach Kaiser and Scout Truman have eight points each. Kaiser and Truman are currently tied for second on the team with five goals, while Cole is second this season with six assists. Cole has just started his second campaign and is just one goal and one assist away from a new career high. Truman, a college freshman, has been an explosive part of the River Hawks’ offense thus far, leading all newcomers with his five goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Kaiser’s has been hot for the River Hawks lately, averaging a point per game over the last five tilts. On defense, UMass Lowell’s gritty front fighting has been critical in holding their opponents to just 25 points this season. Junior Brehdan Engum led the offense with a team-high 24 blocks so far. The defender has also used two helpers in his 13 games. Jon McDonald remains a standout member of the UMass Lowell blueline with 19 blocks and seven points off two goals and five assists. Ben Meehan, a two-way defender, has emerged as a weapon on both ends of the ice for UMass Lowell. With 16 blocks, Meehan’s gritty physical play has only strengthened UMass Lowell’s defensive style this season. At the end of the scoring, Meehan has scored two goals this year to lead all River Hawks defensemen, and he is second by just one point behind Jon McDonald in total points with six. Between the pipes, Grigals and Welsch have both seen action lately. Grigals picked up a big 3-2 win in overtime against UConn on Friday to improve to a 3-2-0 scoreline, while Welsch owns a 5-3-0 record after two tough opponents in BC and UConn. The duo are both in the top 10 of all Hockey East goaltenders in both save percentage and GAA. Welsch ranks fourth in both categories with a 1.76 GAA and .935 save percentage, while Grigals is sixth in GAA with a 1.97 average and fifth with a .931 save percentage. On the national podium, Welsch ranks seventh in GAA and fifth in save percentage, while Grigals ranks 14th and eighth, respectively.

EXPLORE THE MINUTE PEOPLE

The River Hawks take on a known foe in the Minutemen to open this year’s Friendship Four. After a hot start to the season with a win over then-No. 1 Denver, UMass ran into several roadblocks as they entered conference play. While the Minutemen managed a 4-2 victory over New Hampshire last weekend, UMass has gone 1-4-0 in their last five games and even stayed at 5-5-0 in their last ten. Most recently, UMass suffered back-to-back sweeps at the hands of nationally ranked opponents Providence and Boston University. Kenny Connors and Reed Lebster are the current UMass leading scorers with five goals and eight assists each for a team-high 13 points. The Minutemen will likely be looking to two-way defensemen Ryan Ufko and Scott Morrow to book big Ice Ages this weekend. With three and four goals respectively, Ufko and Morrow have made a permanent contribution to UMass this year. On the defensive side, Ufko leads with 20 blocks in his 12 appearances, while Morrow and Elliott McDermott are tied for second in the side with 17 apiece. Between the pipes, Luke Pavicich and Cole Brady have played in nine games this season, with Pavicich starting eight times and Brady starting four. Pavicich has a 3-1-0 score this season, a 2.57 GAA and a .923 save percentage, while Brady holds a 2.95 GAA and a .919 save percentage in his 224 minutes.

EXPLORING THE BOBCATS

The Bobcats traveled across the pond with their eyes on extending their seven-game win streak with their first-round pick against ECAC foe Dartmouth. With a score of 9-1-2, the Bobcats’ lone loss came at the hands of Maine in a 4-0 shutout. A top-five program, the Bobcats will look to Collin Graf and Jacob Quillan to keep their high-scoring season rolling after scoring six goals so far this year. Graf is also tied for first in helpers with seven alongside Ethan de Jong and Sam Lipkin. On defense, the Bobcats excel at stopping the opposition’s offense. Tied fifth in the nation with the lowest GA with just 22, the Bobcats’ defense was led by major net fronting efforts from senior Jayden Lee with 20 blocks. Yaniv Perets continues his prolific career as Quinnipiac’s primary netminder. In his 12 starts, Perets has a 9-1-3 score, three shutouts, a GAA of 1.82 and a .924 save percentage. The sophomore ranks tenth in the nation in both GAA and save percentage heading into the two-game tournament.

EXPLORING THE BIG GREEN

With just six games under their belt, Dartmouth will be hoping to smooth out their 1-4-1 start with an early tournament upset in Friday’s tilt against Quinnipiac. The Big Green’s only win was a 6-0 shutout of Yale early in the delayed start of the Ivy League season. The Big Green picked up one shootout win against Brown the next day and have struggled to get their offense going ever since, slipping two games. Dartmouth have been beaten 21-15 so far this season and have allowed an average of 3.5 goals per game on their 2.5 goals scored per game. Luke Haymes and Tanner Palocsik are the Big Green’s leading point scorers in their six games. Haymes leads the team with five goals, while Palocsik has been an assist machine with a team best five. Defenseman Joey Musa has blocked the team’s best eight shots in his six games. In goal, Cooper Black got the call in six games and played the majority of Dartmouth’s minutes this year. The freshman owns a 2.28 GAA, a .918 save percentage, one shutout, and a 1-3-1 score to begin his collegiate career.

SPECIAL TEAM SHOW DOWN

Friday night’s game between the River Hawks and the Minutemen will prove to be a special team showdown on the ice. UMass heads into the weekend with the best power play percentage in the nation (.419), while the River Hawks own the top PK unit in Hockey East and the fifth most successful crew in the nation with a .875 hit percentage.

FACE OFF AT THE FACEOFF

Should the River Hawks and Bobcats meet in Saturday’s second round, it will be an absolute dot battle. The two programs are neck and neck in the national rankings when it comes to throw-in success. Quinnipiac has the slightest lead over UMass Lowell with a 55.4% win rate to finish fifth in the nation. Meanwhile, the River Hawks are hot on their heels in sixth place with a 55.3% pass rate.

SCORE DEFENSE

The River Hawks’ have been deployed as a defense this season and are the nation’s fifth-highest-scoring defense. In 13 matches, UMass Lowell has held his opponents to just 25 goals this season for an average of 1.92. Quinnipiac joins the River Hawks as one of the best in the country, ranking just ahead of them with 22 GA in 12 games for a 1.83 average.

A WIN ON FRIDAY…

If the River Hawks win against UMass on Friday, they will advance to the championship game on Saturday, November 26 at 7 p.m. If UMass Lowell is tripped by the Minutemen, they’ll take to the ice at 3 p.m. Saturday. will face the winner of Friday’s matinee match between No. 4 Quinnipiac and Dartmouth.