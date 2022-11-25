Rafael Nadal unleashes a monstrous forehand against Casper Ruud during an exhibition game in Argentina

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud’s highly anticipated South American exhibition tour finally kicked off on Wednesday (Nov. 23) in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.

In their singles match, which was attended by more than 12,000 people, the Spaniard defeated world number 3 Ruud 7-6(8), 6-2. However, the two stars played some incredible points over the course of the encounter.

One of the highlights came in the last game, when Nadal tried to serve out the game. At 5-2, 15-0, the 22-time Grand Slam champion ended a seven-shot rally by slamming a huge forehand down the line and jumping into the air to generate extra power in the shot.