Opening Faceoff: Union hockey teams will gradually introduce athletic scholarships over the next four years

We now have a better understanding of how the Union men’s and women’s hockey teams will be handing out athletic scholarships starting next season.

I spoke to Union College athletic director Jim McLaughlin last Tuesday about the athletic scholarships for the hockey teams. He said the athletic scholarships will be phased in over the next four years. Each team will award five athletic scholarships next season, five more in 2024-25 and five more in 2025-26. The teams should be on 18 athletic scholarships by 2026-2027.

Union won the right to award athletic scholarships at last January’s NCAA convention.Proposal 4, which allows multi-division programs to apply all Division I law to its Division I programs, including financial aid, was passed by NCAA Division III membership.

It’s clearly been a great addition, McLaughlin said. We talked all along that it was going to be a plan that we’re going to phase in over three to four years. [Union womens head coach] Josh Sciba and [Union mens head coach] Josh Hauge has been armed with it for the next year, and I can definitely say it’s made a difference in the conversations we have with individuals.

Both coaches are happy with the phase-in process.

It gives you the ability to manage your money a little bit and not go crazy, Hauge said, because I think if you had all 18, it might just drive someone crazy. This puts us in a position [where] you scatter them around the classes as they come in.

It’s fantastic, Sciba said. Just being able to get scholarships, in general, is something that I think will help us tremendously. We have already secured prospects for our class of 2023 who are scholarship players. Just the conversations and the possibility to give out scholarships is of course a huge piece for us. Whenever we’ve talked to recruits, it’s always been that we love it here, the education takes care of itself. They really like the rink, love the character and love the charm of the old rink. But I think the financial hurdle has always been the biggest problem. I think for a lot of people who were recruiting right now, we can somehow eliminate that or at least drastically improve that. I think it helps open a lot more doors for us, so it’s definitely helpful.

The big problem for both coaches is whether they want to award scholarships only to new players, or reward some of the current players.

As of now, the returning players all have their financial aid packages that they expect to continue unless told otherwise, Sciba said. But I think our intention is to continue using them for inbound players now, which we’ve communicated with many of our players. I think for us there may be some players that we can help in some way at some point in their careers. If we have some scholarship money available, we definitely want to do that. But I think the easiest way for us is to just go ahead and recruit and use those scholarships for incoming players.

I think you need to help some guys around the house and take care of some guys at the same time, Hauge said. I think everyone has come [in] under the agreement of what they had. You would like to take care of everyone, but at the same time you also have to look to the future.

UNION ADDS TWO

The Dutch received two commitments for the class of 2023-24 last week.

Jacob Jeannette, a forward for the U.S. Hockey League’s Dubuque Fighting Saints, and Riley Brueck, a forward for the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers, recently announced their commitments to Union on Twitter.

Jeannette is in her fourth season with the USHL. He spent the last three seasons with the USHL’s Waterloo Black Hawks. Last season, he had eight goals and 15 assists in 46 games. In 13 games this season, Jeannette scored three goals and three assists.

He works very hard, Fighting Saints head coach and former RPI player Kirk MacDonald said in a phone interview Monday. His teammates adore him. He’s a guy you can play up and down in your lineup. He can play many different roles. He killed penalties for us. He has played the power game. His line with the other two guys he’s with might be our best line from the last four games, really dominant and controlling when they’re on the ice. They’ve been guys we can bring in when we need some kind of momentum to get back in our favour.

Jeannette, who is from Duluth, Minnesota, is excited to join Union next season.

[The] the last few years of juniors, just being in the Midwest, still after growing up in the Midwest, I actually wanted to experience something different, Jeannette said in a phone interview Tuesday. When Union reached out, it was always intriguing to me. But besides, all the coaches out there, Hauge, [assistant coaches] Lenie [Childs] and [John] Ronan, those guys are great. Just talking to them during my visit and talking to them during the hiring process, it was a good idea for me to choose Union just because of what those guys are building. I think it’s going to be very special. I know the program is now on the right track.

Brueck in his first season with Sioux City. He has two assists in nine games this season. Brueck spent the past two seasons with the North American Hockey Leagues Wichita Falls Warriors. Last season, he had 18 goals and 15 assists in 47 games.

Very honored to announce my commitment to play NCAA Division 1 hockey and continue my education at Union College! Thank you to all my family, friends and coaches who have helped me so far! Brucek wrote on Twitter.

TO OVERTAKE

Besides talking about Jeannette, I had the chance to catch up with MacDonald, who played for RPI from 2002-2007. He missed the 2005-06 season as he battled testicular cancer.

MacDonald is in his first season as head coach of Dubuque after spending the previous five years as head coach of the ECHLs Reading Royals.

MacDonald said he enjoyed his time in Reading, which is 58 miles northwest of Philadelphia. But he was ready for a change.

We always had good teams and success, MacDonald said. There are positives and negatives. I think the one thing there that was always difficult was you built a team in the summer then you have to build another team when the calls are around Thanksgiving and then you have to build another team in the spring when college season begins. ends. There is no continuity. You have your core group and they are great. That part is great, but it’s nice to be here. And we’re on month three now, and it’s the same group and you can really see the growth in their habits and skill development because you don’t lose guys to call.

Guys are determined to be here and want to get better. You want guys to have opportunities, or the teams here look forward to the NHL draft and you have them all year and you really see that development.

POWER RANKING

Here’s my latest installment of the ECAC Hockey Power Rankings.

1) Harvard Ranked ninth, still undefeated and will face a tough two-game test at No. 5 Michigan this weekend.

2) Quinnipiac swept Princeton last weekend and now plays this weekend in the Friendship Four tournament in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Bobcats face Dartmouth on Friday.

3) Clarkson Impressive range of the state of Arizona. The Golden Knights seem to be back on track.

4) Cornell scored five goals each against Yale and Brown.

5) Colgate also settled cases against Brown and Yale.

6) Union Complete the first trimester exams.

7) RPI Engineers were lucky enough to get a tie against Alaska Fairbanks last Saturday after losing to the Nanooks the night before.

8) St. Lawrence Last Saturday’s game in Niagara was postponed due to the snow storm in western New York.

9) Princeton No match for Quinnipiac last weekend.

10) Dartmouth shut down last weekend, giving the Big Green plenty of time to prepare for Quinnipiac

11) Brown took Colgate into overtime last Friday.

12) Yale The Bulldogs broke their four-game goalless drought by scoring twice against Cornell last Friday and scoring one against Colgate. But the Bulldogs gave up 13 goals.

WALSH HONORED AGAIN

Union freshman forward Riley Walsh won her third ECAC Women’s Hockey Rookie of the Week award. She scored both of the Dutch women’s goals, including the extra-time winner, in last Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over RPI. It was Walsh’s third winning goal in extra time.

Walsh shared the prize with Jordan Ray of Yale.

