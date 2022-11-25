Tigers face strong competition at Las Vegas Invitational

LAS VEGAS The Auburn women’s basketball team faces its toughest test of the season this weekend at the Las Vegas Invitational, played Friday and Saturday at The Mirage Casino and Resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Auburn (3-1) takes on No. 6/5 Indiana (5-0) at 7:45 PM CT on Friday and faces Colorado State (3-1) at 5:30 PM CT on Saturday.

IN THE AIR

Brit Bowen gets the radio call from Vegas starting 15 minutes before tip for each game. Friday’s game will be broadcast on WQSI 93.9 FM and Saturday’s game will be broadcast on WTGZ 95.9 FM. Both games can be heard on AuburnTigers.com and the Auburn Athletics mobile app.

FloHoops will broadcast a live stream of the tournament. Fans can purchase a subscription to view the games at FloHoops.com.

LAST TIME OFF

Redshirt sophomore Romy Levy had her first career double-double, and all 13 Auburn players scored as the Tigers ran away from Alabama State 88-49 at Neville Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers (3-1) shot a season-best 50.7 percent and got plenty of production off the bench, which scored nearly half of Auburn’s points that night.

Coming off the bench, Levy finished with a career-high 16 points and 11 rebounds for the first double-double of her career and Auburn’s second of the season. She also filled the stats sheet with three steals, two assists and two blocks in just over 20 minutes of action.

Aicha Coulibaly led all scorers with 21 points and tied a career-high with six steals; she also had seven rebounds. Sania Wells hit in double digits for the second time this season with 10 points to go with a few blocks. And freshmen Sydney Shaw had a strong performance with eight points, a team-high six assists and two steals.

AN AUBURN WIN OVER INDIANA WOULD…

Improve the Tigers to 3-0 all-time against the Hoosiers.

Get Auburn’s first top-5 win on a road or neutral site since the 1997 SEC Tournament (#4 Georgia, March 1 in Chattanooga, Tenn.).

Improve Auburn to 27-14 all-time against the Big Ten.

WINNING AN AUBURN FROM COLORADO ST. WOULD…

Be Auburn’s fourth victory in the last five games played on the same day as the Iron Bowl.

Improve Auburn to 6-3 against current members of the Mountain West Conference.

CHESTNUT-INDIANA SERIES

This is the third meeting between Auburn and Indiana. The Tigers won the first two – a huge comeback from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to record a 71-67 win at home in 2016 and a 65-53 win on the road in 2017.

LAST MEETING: December 3, 2017, in Bloomington

Maroon 65, Indiana 53

Behind a career-high 25 points by Daisa Alexander and free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter, Auburn held off a late Indiana rally for a 65–53 win over the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall.

The Tigers saw a 15-point lead shrink to just one point early in the fourth quarter, but Auburn’s best free throw attempt of the season saved the day as the Tigers hit the mark 10 of 11 attempts in the Finals. period to seal the victory.

Alexander shattered her previous career-high with 25 points and scored 12 in the fourth quarter as the Tigers pulled away late. She was 9-of-14 from the floor and hit three 3-pointers, then knocked down all four of her free throw attempts. Two of them came on drives to the basket where she fouled, made the layup and quietly sank the free throw.

Auburn shot 48.0 percent from the floor, including a 52.3 percent scoring in the second half. The Tigers forced Indiana (4-4) to 23 turnovers and converted them into 25 points. The Hoosiers were 37.5 percent from the floor, but kept the game close with strong outside shots as they hit 5 of 10 three-point attempts in the second half.

STATE SERIES OF THE CHESTNUT BURN-COLORADO

This is the first meeting between Auburn and Colorado State in women’s basketball.

EXPLORE INDIANA

Indiana is 5-0 on the year and ranked No. 6 in the AP and No. 5 by the coaches. The Hoosiers’ signature win to date is a 79-67 road win in Tennessee; it is the only game where they have not scored at least 80 points.

Indiana averages 89.2 points per game, which ranks 9th.

Mackenzie Holmes leads four Hoosiers by 17.4 points/game with a double-digit average.

EXPLORATION OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

Colorado State is 3-1 on the season and has big wins over BYU and Montana to its credit.

The Rams are the national leader in 3-point percentage, hitting 51.1% from distance this year (48-94). They also lead the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.46) and least turnover per game (6.5).

McKenna Hofschild leads CSU with 17.2 points/game and is second in the nation with 9.0 assists/game.

EXPLORE CHESTNUT

Auburn is 3-1 with three wins at home over Sam Houston, South Alabama and Alabama State.

Junior Aicha Coulibaly was a preseason All-SEC Second Team selection after earning a postseason All-SEC Second Team nod last season. She is Auburn’s leading returner in scoring (17.1 ppg), rebounding (7.5 rpg), and stealing (2.2 spg). She ranked ninth in the SEC in scoring last season. She scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds in the season opener vs. Sam Houston for her sixth career double-double and leads the Tigers with 18.8 points/game.

Red shirt senior Honest Scott-Grayson returns for her third season on the field for Auburn. Through four games, she leads the Tigers with 3.8 assists/game and an average of 8.8 points. She finished second on the team last year with 13.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, starting 27 of 28 games.

Senior Sania Wells was the SEC’s top free throw shooter in 2021-22, shooting 90.5% of her attempts (76-84). That rate ranked sixth in the country. Wells has passed 10 points twice in four games and is 7-8 on the FT line so far this season.

Redshirt sophomore Romy Levy returns to action after missing the 2021-22 season with a torn cruciate ligament. In her second game back, she scored a career-high 16 points along with 11 rebounds vs. Alabama State for her first career double-double.

The Auburn newcomers have all made an immediate impression with three freshmen… Kaitlyn Duhon , Sydney Shaw and Kharyssa Richardson – starting each of the first four games. Duhon scored 17 points in the win over South Alabama and Shaw is second on the team with 3.0 assists per game.

IRON BOWL

Saturday’s game with Colorado State marks the seventh time in the past 11 seasons that Auburn has played a women’s basketball game on the same day as the Auburn-Alabama football game.

The last five Auburn women’s basketball games played on the same day as the Iron Bowl have been decided by a combined nine points – 2-point wins over Samford, Dayton and Minnesota, a 2-point loss at Winthrop and a 1-point loss against Northwestern .

It is Auburn’s second time playing in Las Vegas on the same day as the Iron Bowl. The last time was on November 30, 2013, the day of the legendary Kick Six. Auburn WBB faced No. 15 Iowa State later that night.

NEXT ONE

Auburn closes out November with a Wednesday matinee at home against Little Rock on November 30. The tip is scheduled for noon CT.