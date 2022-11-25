Michigan High School Football Playoffs – How to Watch the State Finals | Live stream info, start times

This is it, during the final games of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season, the best teams from all eight divisions will try to achieve immortality this weekend in Detroit.

Many football matches this post-season are live-streamed and available on MHSAA.tv or by visiting NFHSnetwork.com. Games on NFHS are accessible by subscription and cost $11.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and can be purchased by clicking here.

View preparation sports on the NFHS network and DirecTV stream

ALL TIMES EAST

SECTION 8

Ubly vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (Bally Sports Detroit, 10 a.m.)

Whiteford wants to run the same magical campaign as they did five years ago when they clinched the state title undefeated. After clinching another TCC title during the regular season, the Bobcats progressed through the league in the playoffs, averaging 50.5 points per game.

Two years away from losing to Centerville in the state title game, Ubly is back to make amends. They went undefeated for the second season in a row, allowing double-digits only twice during this postseason.

SECTION 2

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central vs. Warren De La Salle (Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.)

De La Salle, the reigning D2 champion, is back at Ford Field for a third consecutive season and is hoping to capture their fourth state title since 2014. 7.25 points per game

For all its regular season success, this is Forest Hills Central’s first appearance in a state championship since losing to Harrison in the 1994 Class A title game. This Rangers team was efficient this year, beating the likes of Mona Shores and Dexter at their way to Friday.

SECTION 6

Negaunee vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (Bally Sports Detroit, 4:30 p.m.)

This is the first time Western Catholics have cracked D6 glory since they made the switch from D5. The Falcons won five straight championships at D5 and hope to win their first title in five years.

This is the furthest Negaunee have gone in a football season since their state championship in 2002. In 2022, the Miners went undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 2010, with the team recording two shutouts in their first two games of the playoffs before . pulling off nail biters against Gladstone and Reed City.

SECTION 4

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Goodrich (NFHS Network, 7:30 p.m.)

Since their 2014 state championship, South Christian had been unable to find a way to get over the hump. They certainly did, and then some this season, as the Sailors rocked the superpower in Grand Rapids Catholic Central before winning an OK-Gold title, and flipped Edwardsburg to punch their ticket to Ford Field .

The stars are aligned for Goodrich. A team that hadn’t progressed past the pre-district round since 2012 has won 12 games in a row, making only four double digits, with their offense providing enough power to send the Martians to Detroit.

View preparation sports on the NFHS network and DirecTV stream

SECTION 7

Traverse City St Francis vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (Bally Sports Detroit, 10 a.m.)

After falling short in the state semifinals last year, St. Francis are looking forward to their first D7 Championship since 2009 with great interest. They beat the demons of their loss in the 2020 finals by beating New Lothrop last week with an offense that averaged over 52 points in their four playoff wins.

It has been four years since Lumen Christi completed their run of three consecutive state titles in D6. They came close to winning in D7 in 2019, falling to Pewamo-Westfalen. This is the Titans’ second shot at the championship since moving, and we hope their defense can slow down the Gladiators on Saturday.

SECTION 1

Caledonia vs. Belleville (Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.)

A matchup that many can’t wait to watch sees the defending D1 champions and the unanimous No. 1 team in the state take on a West Michigan team in uncharted territory this season.

Belleville has made at least the last four in each of the past five seasons before winning their first championship in 2021. Dating back to last season, the Tigers have won 24 straight games, including a 29-28 victory over Detroit’s Cass Tech last Friday.

Prior to last year, Caledonia had posted five consecutive losing seasons. But after falling short in the regional finals in 2021, the Fighting Scots have shown their maturity this season, recovering from a regular-season loss to Rockford by defeating the Rams in the district finals, beating Grand Ledge and Clarkston to get it. to Ford Field. Caledonia has a shot at winning their first state title since they did so in D3 in 2005.

SECTION 5

Gladwin vs. Frankenmuth (Bally Sports Detroit, 4:30 p.m.)

Gladwin arrives in Detroit for their first state championship in the program’s history. After years of mediocrity, the Flying Gs posted another undefeated regular season this year, winning their ticket to Ford Field by knocking out the three-time defending state champions at Grand Rapids Catholic Central last week.

This is Frankenmuth’s first shot at the state title since losing to the aforementioned GRCC two years ago. The Eagles have dominated this season, recording five shutouts this season, including their 38-0 victory over Detroit Country Day in the Semifinals last Saturday. Frankenmuth hasn’t posted a double-digit defense since September.

SECTION 3

Muskegon vs. Detroit Martin Luther King (Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.)

Detroit MLK is another team hoping to defend its title on Saturday. While it hasn’t been such a great season for the Crusaders compared to their championship season of 2021, they picked it up in the postseason and moved past their competition to head to Ford Field for the sixth time in the past eight years .

Muskegon has been one of the top schools in West Michigan for nearly two decades. Since 2004, the Big Reds have made it to a D2 or D3 title game 11 times, but only won four. Muskegon is looking for their first championship since beating Harrison five years ago.

One of Muskegon’s D3 Finals defeats in 2018, as MLK outlasted the Big Reds with a 41-25 win.

View preparation sports on the NFHS network and DirecTV stream

Related articles:

2022 high school football playoff brackets, with first look at the state’s final pairings

Watch the latest high school sports stories at MLive.com