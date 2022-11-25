Sports
Michigan High School Football Playoffs – How to Watch the State Finals | Live stream info, start times
This is it, during the final games of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season, the best teams from all eight divisions will try to achieve immortality this weekend in Detroit.
Many football matches this post-season are live-streamed and available on MHSAA.tv or by visiting NFHSnetwork.com. Games on NFHS are accessible by subscription and cost $11.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and can be purchased by clicking here.
- View preparation sports on the NFHS network and DirecTV stream
ALL TIMES EAST
SECTION 8
Ubly vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (Bally Sports Detroit, 10 a.m.)
Whiteford wants to run the same magical campaign as they did five years ago when they clinched the state title undefeated. After clinching another TCC title during the regular season, the Bobcats progressed through the league in the playoffs, averaging 50.5 points per game.
Two years away from losing to Centerville in the state title game, Ubly is back to make amends. They went undefeated for the second season in a row, allowing double-digits only twice during this postseason.
SECTION 2
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central vs. Warren De La Salle (Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.)
De La Salle, the reigning D2 champion, is back at Ford Field for a third consecutive season and is hoping to capture their fourth state title since 2014. 7.25 points per game
For all its regular season success, this is Forest Hills Central’s first appearance in a state championship since losing to Harrison in the 1994 Class A title game. This Rangers team was efficient this year, beating the likes of Mona Shores and Dexter at their way to Friday.
SECTION 6
Negaunee vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (Bally Sports Detroit, 4:30 p.m.)
This is the first time Western Catholics have cracked D6 glory since they made the switch from D5. The Falcons won five straight championships at D5 and hope to win their first title in five years.
This is the furthest Negaunee have gone in a football season since their state championship in 2002. In 2022, the Miners went undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 2010, with the team recording two shutouts in their first two games of the playoffs before . pulling off nail biters against Gladstone and Reed City.
SECTION 4
Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Goodrich (NFHS Network, 7:30 p.m.)
Since their 2014 state championship, South Christian had been unable to find a way to get over the hump. They certainly did, and then some this season, as the Sailors rocked the superpower in Grand Rapids Catholic Central before winning an OK-Gold title, and flipped Edwardsburg to punch their ticket to Ford Field .
The stars are aligned for Goodrich. A team that hadn’t progressed past the pre-district round since 2012 has won 12 games in a row, making only four double digits, with their offense providing enough power to send the Martians to Detroit.
- View preparation sports on the NFHS network and DirecTV stream
SECTION 7
Traverse City St Francis vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (Bally Sports Detroit, 10 a.m.)
After falling short in the state semifinals last year, St. Francis are looking forward to their first D7 Championship since 2009 with great interest. They beat the demons of their loss in the 2020 finals by beating New Lothrop last week with an offense that averaged over 52 points in their four playoff wins.
It has been four years since Lumen Christi completed their run of three consecutive state titles in D6. They came close to winning in D7 in 2019, falling to Pewamo-Westfalen. This is the Titans’ second shot at the championship since moving, and we hope their defense can slow down the Gladiators on Saturday.
SECTION 1
Caledonia vs. Belleville (Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.)
A matchup that many can’t wait to watch sees the defending D1 champions and the unanimous No. 1 team in the state take on a West Michigan team in uncharted territory this season.
Belleville has made at least the last four in each of the past five seasons before winning their first championship in 2021. Dating back to last season, the Tigers have won 24 straight games, including a 29-28 victory over Detroit’s Cass Tech last Friday.
Prior to last year, Caledonia had posted five consecutive losing seasons. But after falling short in the regional finals in 2021, the Fighting Scots have shown their maturity this season, recovering from a regular-season loss to Rockford by defeating the Rams in the district finals, beating Grand Ledge and Clarkston to get it. to Ford Field. Caledonia has a shot at winning their first state title since they did so in D3 in 2005.
SECTION 5
Gladwin vs. Frankenmuth (Bally Sports Detroit, 4:30 p.m.)
Gladwin arrives in Detroit for their first state championship in the program’s history. After years of mediocrity, the Flying Gs posted another undefeated regular season this year, winning their ticket to Ford Field by knocking out the three-time defending state champions at Grand Rapids Catholic Central last week.
This is Frankenmuth’s first shot at the state title since losing to the aforementioned GRCC two years ago. The Eagles have dominated this season, recording five shutouts this season, including their 38-0 victory over Detroit Country Day in the Semifinals last Saturday. Frankenmuth hasn’t posted a double-digit defense since September.
SECTION 3
Muskegon vs. Detroit Martin Luther King (Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.)
Detroit MLK is another team hoping to defend its title on Saturday. While it hasn’t been such a great season for the Crusaders compared to their championship season of 2021, they picked it up in the postseason and moved past their competition to head to Ford Field for the sixth time in the past eight years .
Muskegon has been one of the top schools in West Michigan for nearly two decades. Since 2004, the Big Reds have made it to a D2 or D3 title game 11 times, but only won four. Muskegon is looking for their first championship since beating Harrison five years ago.
One of Muskegon’s D3 Finals defeats in 2018, as MLK outlasted the Big Reds with a 41-25 win.
- View preparation sports on the NFHS network and DirecTV stream
Related articles:
2022 high school football playoff brackets, with first look at the state’s final pairings
Watch the latest high school sports stories at MLive.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/highschoolsports/2022/11/michigan-high-school-football-playoffs-how-to-watch-the-state-finals-live-stream-info-start-times.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michigan High School Football Playoffs – How to Watch the State Finals | Live stream info, start times
- Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Verified Colored Service Will Launch Next Week
- Tigers face strong competition at Las Vegas Invitational
- China, Arab countries to hold summit in Saudi Arabia next month
- MSFT Stocks: The Antitrust Review Microsoft Faces
- Opening Faceoff: Union hockey teams will gradually introduce athletic scholarships over the next four years
- Rafael Nadal unleashes a monstrous forehand against Casper Ruud during an exhibition game in Argentina
- Xi hails anniversary of normalized relations with DRC
- No. 14/13 River Hawks locked in for the weekend with the Friendship Four
- Borje Salming dies at the age of 71
- Assaults by the Polish tennis president?
- UAB doctors working to end cervical cancer in Alabama