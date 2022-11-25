How to watch Canada in 2022 Davis Cup final: time, TV channel, knockout stage results





The knockout stage of the 2022 Davis Cup Final has arrived and Canada has a shot at winning the first-ever Davis Cup. The Canadian squad secured a ticket to the Final 8 by finishing second in the group stage of the Davis Cup Final in September. Canada finished second in Group B, upsetting Spain and beating Korea as it fell to Serbia. The 2-1 record was enough to secure second place in the group, just behind Spain. “I’m very happy,” says Felix Auger-Aliassime said in Septafter the team qualified for the knockout stage. “It’s the best feeling to get important victories not only for myself, but also for the team. It’s really nice to see a smile on everyone’s face and make the team happy and proud.” On deck for Canada is a quarterfinal meeting with Germany. The Germans won Group C and claimed first place in the group MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Davis Cup Here’s everything you need to catch the Davis Cup Finals action in Canada. What TV channel is the Davis Cup in Canada on? Sportsnet has full broadcast rights to the Davis Cup in Canada. Matches will be broadcast live on Sportsnet TV throughout the tournament. How to live stream the Davis Cup in Canada There are a number of ways to live stream the Davis Cup from Canada. With TV coverage on Sportsnet’s channel, the Davis Cup will also be available to stream SN NOWor by downloading the SN app and watching the matches with your mobile device. Davis Cup Finals Knockout Stage Schedule Canada is the last quarterfinal scheduled in the Final 8. The team will face Germany on Thursday, November 24. The winner will advance to the winner of the quarterfinal between Italy and the United States in the semifinal on Saturday. Date Time (ET) Contest Tuesday November 22 10 hours Australia vs Netherlands Wednesday November 23 10 hours Croatia vs Spain Thursday, November 24 4 hours Italy vs. United States Thursday, November 24 10 hours Germany vs Canada Friday November 25 10 hours Semi finals Saturday November 26 5 hours Semi finals Sunday November 27 7 hours Last Who will play for Canada at the Davis Cup? Flix Auger – Aliassime

Vasek Pospisil

Alexis Galarneau

Gabriel Diallo The Canadians will be led by Flix Auger-Aliassime into the 2022 David Cup final. He is ranked No. 13 in the world according to the ATP and will be competing in his fourth Davis Cup match. He is joined by Vasek Pospisil, Alexis Galarneau and Gabriel Diallo. This is the 24th David Cup match for the 32-year-old Pospisil, while it is the second for Galarneau. It will be his debut for 20-year-old Diallo. The country will have to do without Denis Shapovalov, number 24 in the world according to the ATP, who chose not to participate in the event.

