College Football Picks Week 13: It’s time to get all disgusted

Thanksgiving, the time of year to gather around the table and hate the person sitting next to you. That could be your uncle. It could be your in-laws. It could be your neighbor. No matter how you look at it, we all have that one person we need to put up with as we gather with family this week.

In college football, that’s your rival.

The disgusting part of your city, state or region that you have to share a stadium with for more than 3 hours to finish the season. It’s probably the team your uncle, in-laws, or neighbor is rooting for.

At my house it was my sister and her husband who were present Texas A&M.

To you, it’s probably that idiot down the street who drapes his house in that hideous blue and orange. Gives you a dirty look at the supermarket when he sees you in your garnet and gold. Hits you with a gator chomp when those losers stumble over something akin to competent football in the past decade.

It’s well established, I’m not a man from the state of Florida since I was born, but when it comes to hating UF, we’re kindred. Let’s totally hate, hate, hate and loathe the Gators together this year as one adopted, online family.

I do have to say that this article is one of my favorite parts of the year and I love putting it together. Thanks to everyone for playing all year. We have one more week to go next week and then I will organize something for bowling season that we can all play.

To boost the fun of this last full week, we’re going to pick 15 games. Why? Because we start on Thursday night and I want to give everyone a chance to make as many choices as possible.

You guys need them to catch me after I finally dominated this thing a week ago and finally got that long overdue win with an 8-2 record. That raises my year total to a season high 9 games over .500 at 70-61.

We had 3 people in the comments 7-3 89noles, Jason Kuruvilla and 72gymrat. I wanted to put myself in the Hall of Fame this week for winning, but the name is literally the Championship Hall of Fame commentary section. And while the name is ridiculous, I intend to live by it. But I definitely add asterisks. So congratulations and welcome back to the Championship Hall of Fame commentary section.

Comment section Champions:

week 0 Homeless (8-3) yes, we did 11 matches that week

Homeless (8-3) yes, we did 11 matches that week Week 1 Oh no, he didn’t (7-3)

Oh no, he didn’t (7-3) Week 2 Jason Kuruvilla, DenverNoleFan & mr_britt (8-2)

Jason Kuruvilla, DenverNoleFan & mr_britt (8-2) Week 3 mr_britt & trojan24man (9-1)

mr_britt & trojan24man (9-1) Week 4 medav (7-3)

medav (7-3) Week 5 medav (7-3)

medav (7-3) Week 6 NoleGrad07 (7-3)

NoleGrad07 (7-3) Week 7 Noleyman & Noles95 (8-2)

Noleyman & Noles95 (8-2) Week 8 RWHUGHESJR (8-2)

RWHUGHESJR (8-2) Week 9 NoleGrad07, RWHUGHESJR & Noleyman (6-4)

NoleGrad07, RWHUGHESJR & Noleyman (6-4) Week 10 Ukedadnole (7-3)

Ukedadnole (7-3) Week 11 medal (9-1)

medal (9-1) Week 12 89noles, Jason Kuruvilla & 72gymrat (7-3) **Brian went 8-2**

Could you be next Comment Section Champion? Leave your choice below.

If you’re new to the proceedings (which many of you probably are because I’ve only done this for one season), drop your choice in the comments with the spread provided. Next week I will add up the wins and losses, salute whoever dominates the weekend and add you to our BRAND NEW BULLET LIST OF CHAMPIONS above. Remember I’m just a guy with a keyboard, not a gambling pro, so this isn’t advice. We all give ourselves a viewing guide and generate interest as we watch the football season.

As a reminder, I’m pulling out all the lines Tallysight. com because it’s easier to follow my choices.

Future Auburn head coach Lane Kiffin? Depending on who you believe, it’s done or not even a possibility. One such source is the man himself who uses his Twitter account to throw dirt on the fire. Will his possible departure affect his team in what is this weekend’s most vicious rivalry. Don’t make a secret of it. These teams absolutely hate each other and these fan bases even more so. It’s a great opportunity to drop this image and ride with Ole Miss.

Matt Bush – USA TODAY Sports

Brian’s choice: Ole Miss -2.5

Thanks to Navy, our Angry Wave is back in the driver’s seat for the Group of 5 New Years Six bid. They just need to hit the road and turn off Cincinnati. This is the furthest thing from a blood feud on our slate, but it’s an important game, so we choose it anyway.

Brian’s Pick: Tulane +2.5

His strength on strength in the battle of North Carolina. Drake Maye and the Heels offense against that NC State defense. Maye has become one of the best quarterbacks in the country even as a freshman. He leads one of my favorite teams in the country because the offense is great and the defense sucks. Conventional wisdom says to pick up points in rivalry games, but my love for this UNC attack clouds my better judgment.

Brian’s Pick: North Carolina -6.5

Click here for my choice and the predictions of the rest of our staff.

Brian’s Pick: State of Florida -9.5

The weekend’s game comes down to Blake Corum’s health. Michigan’s running back star got hit pretty good against Illinois on Saturday, missing nearly all of the second half. Unsurprisingly, the Wolverines collapsed after that. If he can’t go, this isn’t close. When he’s at full strength, it becomes a question of whether Ohio State can finally tap into their potential. All season I’ve been waiting for the Buckeyes to show off the full potential they have. Somehow they were a disappointing 11-0, as they haven’t played a really complete game yet this year. It feels like the margin of error for Ohio State is much bigger and they are home. I think it’s enough to cover this TD spread.

Brian’s Pick: State of Ohio +7.5

Well that was unexpected. The same week that I declared I was no longer afraid of huge spreads against Tennessee, Spencer Rattler made a fool of me. After getting smothered by those terrible Florida defenses I mentioned above, South Carolina found the endzone damn close to every possession of the game. Now they head to Clemson with a chance to spoil their rivals in the College Football Playoff state. Clemson won against a terrible Miami team last week (never forget how truly terrible this Miami team is). I love South Carolina in this alone based on last week.

Brian’s Pick: South Carolina +14.5

My apologies. I committed to 15 matches and this is one of the results of that choice.

Brian’s pick: Georgia Tech +35.5

Earlier this year I voted Oregon State one of my favorite teams in the country before they were unceremoniously beaten. Since then they have been off the slate without any marquee. But don’t worry, I haven’t forgotten you, Beavers.

Brian’s Pick: State of Oregon +3.5

A year ago, Auburn and head coach Bryan Harsin should have beaten Alabama at Jordan-Hare and ended what became an SEC championship and national sophomore season. Instead, Bryce Young got his Heisman moment. Auburn is my wife’s alma mater and she is a passionate Tigers fan. So as we gather around the Thanksgiving table, I’ll allow her to make this choice in favor of Coach Cadillac Williams. Her thoughts:

I’m ready to have my heart broken.

Excellent. Thanks dear.

Brian’s choice: maroon +22.5

We were so close to some huge shakeups in the College Football Playoff picture last week. The two closest were Michigan and TCU. Michigans, as mentioned above, was mostly injury related. TCU, on the other hand, has seemingly managed to pass numerous times en route to their current 11-0 record. Were due for another massive shake-up from an unexpected quarter and Iowa State lives to play spoiler. Give me the cyclones.

Brian’s Pick: State of Iowa +10.5

number 5 LSU Tigers (-10.5) at Texas A&M Aggies (Saturdays at 7PM ET, ESPN)

Here is a wonderful rivalry in my family. My beloved, truly perfect Louisiana State University and my sister’s sect, popularly known as Texas A&M. Jimbo and his billion dollar recruiting class have a 4-7 record that includes a win over a truly horrible Miami team (Again, never forget how terrible this Miami team is) and a loss to Appalachian State. They average a whopping 21 points per game and have exceeded 24 points only twice all year. This was the preseason No. 6 team in the nation and Desmond Howard’s national championship pick.

If LSU shows a heartbeat on offense, they win by two scores.

Brian’s choice: LSU -10.5

USC continues to win only on the arm of Caleb Williams. He’s the best quarterback in the country and probably deserves to win the Heisman for how much he carries this team. But sales luck has to turn at some point and Notre Dame is stronger every week. They’ve found the run game to shorten games that can keep Caleb on the sidelines and, like I said, the shakeup is coming.

Brian’s choice: Notre Dame +5.5

Unfortunately, we find our most recent victim of a shake-up. Still licking the wounds from last week’s loss to South Carolina, the Vols will face Vandy without their star QB Hendon Hooker after he suffered a torn ACL. In addition, Vandy achieves a stormy victory against Florida. So is it time to support the Dores? Not really. Flashing into his other job this year, Vols backup Joe Milton III was a former Michigan starter. He can run and has a huge arm. I have no doubt he can keep this offense humming enough to beat Vandy in what will be a UT home game in Nashville.

Brian’s pick: Tennessee -14.5

What a tough return for Kansas QB Jalon Daniels against Texas last week. The Jayhawks were crushed by Bijan Robinson with an insane stat-line of 243 yards and 4 TDs. Enter my second favorite running back in college football behind Bijan, Deuce Vaughn. He is incredibly versatile and can absolutely cut this rushing attack in Kansas just like his UT counterpart. I like Jalon Daniels, but he can’t do much.

Brian’s Pick: State of Kansas -11.5

No better way to end the college football season than with apple pie and the Apple Cup. Actually, I don’t care about apple pie or pie in general. But I love the Apple Cup. I’ve been chasing the Huskies, so let’s rock them one more time.

Brian’s Pick: Washington -2.5