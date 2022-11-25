CCM Hockey teams up with Lifestyle Brand Supreme to create iconic All Stars hockey jersey





Leading hockey apparel and fashion brands bring hockey to streetwear MONTREAL, November 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – CCM Hockey, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment, is pleased to announce a partnership with New York fashion and lifestyle brand Supreme for the creation of a new All Stars hockey shirt. The jersey combines comfort and style both on and off the ice. CCM is the first hockey brand to partner with Supreme, known for its ever-evolving collaborations with designers and other artists. The two brands, both known for their passion, quality and style, designed this shirt to bring hockey into streetwear, an area mainly inspired by skateboarding and hip-hop cultures. This innovative partnership is a natural fit as both brands have become institutions in their respective industries, CCM a star player in the hockey scene since 1899 and Supreme a New York symbol of counterculture and fashion since 1994. “We are very proud to create an iconic hockey jersey with the legends of Supreme. This is the perfect example of great design where sport and lifestyle come together in a new, authentic and fresh way. It is exciting to see more and more lifestyle-inspired brands look to the hockey community. We believe this originality is inspiring to our consumers and can help create a new level of interest in our beloved sport,” Robert Zaring, VP Marketing, CCM Hockey. Available in both light and dark colourways, the polyester jersey with tackle twill appliqué is made in Canada exclusive to Supreme. It is available in North America on Supreme’s website November 24e2022. About CCM Hockey CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment. Headquartered in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars such as Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Matt Dumba, Sidney Crosby, key female players such as Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Sarah Nurse and top performing goalkeepers such as Jakob Markstrom, Thatcher Demko and Philip Grubauer. CCM Hockey is also the official supplier to the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and national teams. About Supreme After I became home to the city of New York skate culture grew Supreme into the epitome of downtown culture and played an integral role in its continued regeneration. Skaters, punks, and hip-hop leaders of the fledgling counterculture in general all flock to Supreme. As it developed into a downtown institution, Supreme established itself as a brand known for its quality, style and authenticity. In more than 25 years, Supreme has grown from being the city of New York stems from a global community; working with generations of artists, photographers, designers, musicians, filmmakers and writers who defied convention and contributed to its unique identity and attitude. SOURCE CCM Hockey

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccm-hockey-partners-with-lifestyle-brand-supreme-to-create-iconic-all-stars-hockey-jersey-301686920.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos