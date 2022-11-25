How to watch and stream NFL football games live online for free without cable: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN: Thanksgiving

Yes, Thanksgiving is about family, food, and appreciation for what you have. But it’s also about watching professional football.

As the smell of roast turkey begins to permeate the house, the battle for a playoff position will continue unabated on the roster. But the chances of undisturbed viewing are slim and this isn’t exactly a day to sneak out to your favorite watering hole unnoticed. So whether you’re in charge of dinner or peeling potatoes, you still have a chance to watch one of today’s three matches. Please note that as it is a holiday, usual viewing habits will change on Thursday night. Amazon, despite its new contract, will not broadcast the evening game.

Whatever your circumstances, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at who’s playing today and different ways to watch the games.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And on which channels will the games be broadcasted?

This is perhaps the best part about NFL games on Thanksgiving: they don’t compete against each other. The NFL has stacked all three so you can watch them at a marathon (or at least use them as a vehicle to take out family if a political argument breaks out before the pumpkin pie is served.)

Thursday Nov 24

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions12:30 p.m. ET on CBS

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys4:30 p.m. ET on Fox

New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

How can I watch my local NFL team for free even if I no longer have a market?

The best way to watch free network programs on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And NFL games are one of the easiest to watch because they air on broadcast networks, meaning you can watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. Best of all? All Thanksgiving games are broadcast on an over-the-air channel. Test the antenna in multiple locations around your home to ensure you get the most reliable signal.

How can I live stream NFL games online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

You have several options to choose from:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service gives you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly fee. (Peacock’s free version doesn’t include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service gives you access to games broadcast on that network. You can get a one-week free trial followed by a $5 or $10 monthly fee.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 a month for all three combined (or $19.99 a month if there are no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle raises the price to $70 per month ($76 ad-free).

Hulu with live TV

The free trial period this service is also no longer offered. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTube TV

After a maximum of one trial period of two weeksyou can expect monthly fees of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Networks Sling lower tier Orange subscription will set you back $35 per month. Adding in the more comprehensive Blue plan raises the cost to $50 per month. You first get a free trial period of seven days and at the moment the cord-cutting service cuts the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this often renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and above after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sport-focused cord cut maintenance carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by a $70-$100 monthly fee, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

This is where it gets a little confusing. Amazon has exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football for 2022 and the next 10 seasons. However, there is an exception for the Thanksgiving game this year. So while you’ve gotten into the habit of tuning into Amazon Prime on Thursday night, tonight’s game won’t be there. It will air on NBC instead.

Does the NFL offer viewing packages to watch the games I want?

It actually offers three.

NFL app

The NFL app can you stream games that air locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch a game that is not on the market, you have two choices.

There are some issues with this service. You can’t use it to watch live games, but you can watch everything once the main broadcast ends. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you pay $100 per season.

DirecTV customers can access it, but if you’re not a subscriber and live in an area where it’s not available, you can watch every NFL game live, online or on TV for $73.49 a month or $293.36 for the whole season.