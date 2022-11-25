Aztecs fall to Spartans in MW semifinals

FORT COLLINS, Colo. Despite a brave comeback in the fourth set, the San Diego State volleyball team saw its season end disappointingly on Thursday in a 3-1 loss to San Jose State (17-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-27) in the half Mountain West Championship Finals at Moby Arena.

The loss knocked the Aztecs (11-20) out of the conference tournament, while the Spartans (21-8) advanced to Friday’s title game against Utah State. Earlier in the day, the No. 4-seeded Aggies posted a 3-0 upset of top-seeded UNLV (26-4) in the other semifinal.

Despite four fewer offensive errors (22-18) and a slight lead in batting percentage (.227 to .226), SDSU trailed in kills (52-48), service aces (11-5), and team blocks (8.0 to 6 ,0).

Individually, the Aztecs were surpassed Kayla Rivera (.417), who made 12 kills in 24 attempts with only two errors, while Madison Corf (.438) had a total of nine repositories of its own.

Hepiua Tuua’a who tied her career high with three solo blocks, continued to show her versatility with eight kills and 10 digs, while Ellie Geoghegan led all players with 17 firsts to anchor the SDSU back row.

Elsewhere, Emily Schraeder (.333) got in the act with seven kills and a pair of block assists, while Noah Miller (27 assists) and sandra gonzalez (16 assists) divided the setup jobs.

The Aztecs were unable to contain the SJSU offense in the opening set as the Spartans put down 18 kills on 40 swings with five errors for a .350 batting percentage. Conversely, the Scarlet and Black managed only eight put-aways in the frame, with Rivera (3), Corf (2) and Schraeder (2) leading.

After a Rivera floored a shot to make it 3-3 early on, SJSU gradually pulled back and built a 20-10 lead after a mishandled Aztec set. SDSU narrowed the margin to seven twice, including a 24-17 spread on another Rivera kill. However, the shortfall turned out to be too great to bridge.

Unfazed, the Aztecs got back to work in the second stanza, recording their best batting percentage of the afternoon with a sparkling .478 clip on 12 kills against one error in 23 attempts. Rivera (.667) scored four shots on six attempts, while Schraeder (.750) launched three unreturnable shots, with both players avoiding fouls in the frame.

Trailing 2-0, SDSU got three kills from Schraeder, Corf and Rivera to jump out front for good, while Tautua’a followed shortly after with a service ace. The Aztecs eventually forged a five-point lead streak to keep the Spartans at bay. Leading 21-16 on a pair of SJSU offensive fouls, Tautua’a crushed a kill and moments later came big defensively with a solo block for the tiebreaker point.

Buoyed by his luck, SDSU raced to a 12-5 lead in the third frame, thanks to four kills and a service ace from Corf, while Haynie and Kat Cooper each fired one shot.

However, the Aztecs were unable to maintain momentum as the Spartans put up five team blocks and served four aces in the set to counter Scarlet and Black’s attack. Blaire Fleming led the SJSU rally with five kills, while Amethyst Harper served three aces.

SDSU secured a streak of two-point leads midway through the frame, including a 17-15 lead on a Rivera kill. However, the Spartans promptly caught lightning in a bottle and forged a 10-2 closing run to take the set. Fleming executed the blitz with three kills and a few joint blocks with Yazmin Pitpit, who put the last shot away for the clincher.

Stung, the Aztecs fell 13-4 down in the fourth frame before mounting an improbable rally to get back into contention. Trailing 20-17 on a Harper kill, SDSU responded with two Tautua’a put-aways, while SJSU committed an offensive foul to tie the score. Kills by Haynie and Schraeder followed by a wayward Spartan swing put the Scarlet and Black up 24-23, but the Aztecs were unable to capitalize.

After an unreturnable Fleming and a mishandled SDSU set, Rivera popped a kill to make the score 25-25 again, but the Aztecs were unable to grab the upper hand. Moments later, Fleming grounded a shot and combined with Pitpit on a block to secure the attrition game.

Haylee Nelson led SJSU with 11 kills, while Fleming finished with 10 saves of his own. In addition, the Spartans received eight kills at the hands of Jiana Lawson, while Pitpit posted a match-high five block assists in the win.

San Diego State finished with an 11-20 record during the 2022 campaign, winning seven of its last 11 games, highlighted by a thrilling 3-2 victory over third-seeded Colorado State in the first round of the Mountain West Championship on Wednesday.