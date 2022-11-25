Maharashtra, Rajasthan doubts non-inclusion in TTFI election process





Maharashtra and Rajasthan, irked at being held out of the upcoming Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) elections, have questioned their non-inclusion. The two states were not part of the list of 30 affiliated voters because they did not comply with the National Sports Code. In its representation to returning prosecutor Vineet Saran, the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association said: Sir, we had practiced a lot to comply with the National Sports Code. However, it seems that there are still some shortcomings and that is why our name was not included on the electoral roll. We further inform you that many state associations have also been notified by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of deficiencies in their compliance. However, as far as MSTTA is concerned, no such response has ever been received. Had we received such a response, all shortcomings would have been rectified. READ ALSO – TTFI elections will be held on December 5 Representatives from Maharashtra and Rajasthan will meet the RO on Saturday. In addition, as per the provision stated in the election announcement of 23 November 2022, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have committed to fully comply with the National Sports Code by 31 January 2023. Kamlesh Mehta cannot be a member of ATTA – Maharashtra In another major development, Maharashtra has objected to the name of eight-time national champion Kamlesh Mehta as the representative of the Assam Table Tennis Association in elections. MSSTA Secretary General Yatin Tipnis has written to the returning officer that Kamlesh is a member of MSTTA to date and therefore cannot be a member of ATTA. In support of his argument, Tipnis refers to clause 17 of the TTFI Constitution, which states that each member unit of a permanent member state/territory of the Union shall be represented by two representatives authorized (in writing) by the President and Secretary of the affiliated units of a Member State/Union Territory. , in the AGM / SGM / Extraordinary Meetings. Such representatives must be a duly elected member of the State/UT Association Executive Committee at the AGM where the other office holders were elected. READ ALSO – Indian archers excel at indoor events Tipnis writes: We also found out that Assam Table Tennis Association did not run any Executive Committee/AGM/SGM and only sent a letter to TTFI on 15.11.2022 that due to time constraints they could not hold any meeting and sought time for hearing to the letter of the COA dated 30.10.2022 and despite the fact that their name is included on the electoral roll, completely contrary to Article 17 of the TTFI statutes. Mr. Tipnis emphasizes the need to remove Kamlesh’s name from the list of eligible voters and says: According to the national sports code, a person cannot be a member of two state associations at the same time and therefore Mr. Kamlesh Mehta can be a member of Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association cannot become a delegate of Assam Table Tennis Association.

