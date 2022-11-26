Lehigh hosts 23rd Christmas City Classic





BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh women’s basketball team will host the 23rd Christmas City Classic this weekend presented by SureStay PLUS Hotel by Best Western Lehigh Valley Hotel and Conference Center. The Mountain Hawks welcome Southern Illinois, Kent State and Quinnipiac to Stabler Arena. Lehigh takes on Southern Illinois first at noon on Saturday. Kent State and Quinnipiac are the other game on Saturday, which ends at 2:30 p.m On Sunday, the Mountain Hawks play the Golden Flashes or the Bobcats. This is the second year in a row that Lehigh has hosted the Christmas City Classic after taking a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a trip to the Bahamas in 2019. Last year, the Mountain Hawks defeated Rider to get into the championship game, but eventually lost to Missouri. Lehigh will attempt to take home the Christmas City Classic title for the first time since 2010. The Mountain Hawks have won it a total of four times, with the other victories coming in 2000, 2008 and 2009. Lehigh is coming off an 84-61 loss to Drexel. The Mountain Hawks are 2-3 this season. Frankie Hottinger and Mackenzie Kramer both have averaged 19.6 points this season and are 40th in the nation in scoring. Lehigh ranks third in the nation in three-pointers made per game. First year Lily Fandre didn’t start against Drexel, but she led the bench with 13 points, which was also a career high for the forward. Southern Illinois is 0-4 this season. This will be the first-ever game between the Mountain Hawks and the Salukis. Southern Illinois finished 21-10 last season. The Salukis made the WNIT last year, losing to Purdue. Tyranny Brown and Promise Taylor both average 10.3 points this season. Although Southern Illinois is 0-4, it has faced stiff competition in Central Tennessee, IUPUI, Northwest and Memphis. Southern Illinois is a young team with only one graduate student and no real seniors. Kent State is 2-2 so far. Like Southern Illinois, the Golden Flashes also made it to the WNIT last year. Kent State defeated Youngstown State in the first round but saw his season come to an end vs. Toledo. Katie Shumate and Lindsey Thall both score double digits for Kent State. Shumate leads the way with an average of 16.5 points per game, while Thall has an average of 10.8 points. Quinnipiac is also 2-2 this season. Like Kent State and Southern Illinois, the Bobcats also made it to the WNIT last season. They won the first game against Rhode Island, but eventually lost to Boston College. Quinnipiac is the only one in this tournament that Lehigh has faced before. The Mountain Hawks are 1-2 against Quinnipiac. The last meeting was in 2003, when the Bobcats won 77-65. Quinnipiac’s leading scorers are Cur’Tiera Haywood (11.8 points per game) and Mikala Morris (10.3 points per game). Both of Lehigh’s games this weekend will be streamed live on ESPN+. Depending on their result against Southern Illinois, the Mountain Hawks could play in the 12:00 or 2:30 PM game on Sunday afternoon. Like Lehigh Women’s Basketball op Facebookcontinuation Twitter and Instagram for exclusive content, team updates and more. Date: November 26 & 27.

Opponent: Southern Illinois, Kent State/Quinnipiac

Tip off: 12:00 on Saturday. 12:00 or 2:30 PM on Sunday

Arena (capacity) More stable area (5,600)

Location: Bethlehem, Pa.

Lehigh’s record: 2-3

Southern Illinois record: 0-4

State record Kent: 2-2

Quinnipiac Record: 2-2

TV: ESPN+ Matt Markus

