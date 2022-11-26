10 Best Sports Games on Oculus Meta Quest 2

Those looking for the Meta Quest Pro recently learned of the VR headset’s huge asking price. But the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest) is still an option, with quite a few games. Since virtual reality players want something adventurous and exciting, the sports genre is one of the most favored options.





The Meta Quest has great choices for fans ranging from boxing titles like Creed: Rise To Glory to parkour based sports like The ascent 2. It’s worth exploring what makes these games so much fun to play, along with the value they provide to fans of the sports genre.

The thrill of the fight

The thrill of the fight might remind players of the sports games of the NES system, as it is a simple title whose purpose is clear. Of course, it takes on an entirely different style when experienced in VR, with the game putting players at the center of the action.

The thrill of the fight lives up to its name because of how realistic it can be – players can complete moves including hooks, jabs and KO shots. The tough times will make fans feel like they’re in the middle of a big game, so The thrill of the fight deserves praise for its entertainment value.

2MD: VR football unleashed is a fun game that doesn’t take itself too seriously, with a resemblance to a soccer field where players try to win. It’s not the most action-packed environment due to the console’s limitations, but the title is a blast to play regardless.

2MD: VR football unleashed gives players a challenge to their efforts, which is exactly what is needed to make it worth investing in. It is one of the games where fans will fully utilize the space they inhabit since 2MD: VR football unleashed can get quite hands-on.

The ascent 2

The ascent 2 is a breathtaking experience to engage in and takes players to massive skyscrapers that they must scale up. It’s the closest thing to what it would feel like to be high in the air and jump to survive.

The ascent 2‘s sports aspect stems from the challenge of beating other players with things like points for participating in races. The ascent 2 also has things like ziplines, ropes and ladders to spice up the environment for what is an exciting game to check out.

Walkabout mini golf

Walkabout mini golf may sound like it’s just a representation of the standard mini-golf sport, but the VR title goes several steps further. There are so many environments that can require players to hit the ball over mountains, hills and crevasses.

Walkabout mini golfThe bizarre nature of the game is what makes it such a blast to play, as fans can realistically absorb all the tension about something that is not possible in real life. It also has an addictive quality to it due to the many ways players can carry out their campaigns.

Snowboard carving

Snowboarding is certainly not for everyone because of the dangers involved, but Snowboard carving can provide the same experience from the safety of one’s home. Plus, those who live in countries where snowboarding isn’t an option can see what the fun is.

Snowboard carving is definitely one of the coolest games on the Meta Quest 2 for how it allows players to master such an otherwise dangerous sport. To its credit, it features realistic depictions of descending a steep snow-covered slope, putting fans right in the thick of the action.

Eleven Table Tennis

Eleven Table Tennis is a fully immersive VR game on Meta Quest 2 that stays true to what is promised. Fans take part in table tennis matches that vary in difficulty, with the more challenging players breaking a sweat more than a few times.

The realism in it Eleven Table Tennis is commendable for portraying what a real match between experts would look like. The simplicity of it all is the main appeal of it Eleven Table Tennisas players can spend hours in the virtual setting honing their skills.

Totally Baseball

Totally Baseball steers towards a presentation suitable for younger players, although that shouldn’t stop anyone from trying. The game has the standard baseball vibe, encouraging players to knock them right out of the park.

Perhaps the most realistic aspect of it Totally Baseball is when players should start running, because the adrenaline-pumping thrill evoked around the field can be felt through an athlete’s lens. Totally Baseball is not particularly difficult, so players can enjoy it without any source of frustration.

ForeVR bowl

ForeVR bowl is another game that tries not to come across as the real thing and embraces its crazy attitude. While the main line is to play a bowling game, ForeVR bowl offers improvements that place it firmly in the video game category.

That does not mean ForeVR bowl however, is poorly made, as the bizarre gameplay only makes it more fun. Players can master throwing the ball with control and watch it complete its movement while enjoying the virtual reality world they are part of.

Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR

Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR has a futuristic atmosphere where players can play table tennis matches. It has a fast-paced style where the AI ​​has no mercy on players, making it a real challenge that only the best can master.

That doesn’t mean it’s not a fun title, of course, with enough openings for beginners to take advantage of to keep the gameplay competitive. Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR has plenty of different arenas for matchups that really set the tone for a light-hearted or action-packed playthrough.

Creed: Rise To Glory

Creed: Rise To Glory is based on the movie starring Michael B. Jordan and maintains the serious tone of the story. It has become one of the best games on the Meta Quest because of the mechanics involved in the gameplay.

Players need to time their moves correctly to get a shot against their opponent, which is also what they need to do to avoid getting hit. It’s a great representation of what a boxing fight would be like, thanks in large part to the highly realistic graphics that even make players forget it’s a VR title.

