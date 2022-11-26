Derby win for Ballymena ‘C’ – Photo 1 of 1





The three-year hiatus from County Antrim League table tennis had not lessened the players’ hunger for the game at Ballymena Table Tennis Club. indeed, the players were fighting to start the season. In the first game of the season 22-23, Division 2’s Ballymena C were drawn at home against pre-season Division 2 favorite Larne. David Mucka opened for Ballymena C with a four game win over Roy Camlin. Ballymena’s Radislav Jacko came from behind to beat Robert Ramsey in the fifth and deciding game. Stephen Baillie extended Ballymena’s lead with a four match win over Alan McGuffog. Robert Ramsey pulled one back for the visitors by beating Tommy Houston in three games. Mucka beat McGuffog in straight sets and then Jacko got his second five match win, this time over Camlin, in what would prove to be the match of the night. Larne won the next two games to make it 5-3 in favor of Ballymena C. ] In the final singles, the number one of the two teams faced each other. And it was Mucka who came out on top by beating Ramsey in four. The doubles went to Larne, also in four games. But it was the Ballymena C team that celebrated the surprising 6-4 victory. Man of the match: David Mucka. Ballymena D v Ballyclare On the same night, the Ballymena D team hosted local rivals Ballyclare. Ballymena D captain Michael Witherspoon came back from a set down to beat Jessica Baird in four games in the opening match. Peter Baird defeated Ballymena’s Michael Allen in straight sets to complete the match. The evergreen David Witherspoon defeated Emily Skillen to restore Ballymena’s lead, only for Andrew Lecky to round out the match again by beating Ballymena’s Stephen Larkin. Michael Witherspoon had an outstanding four-set win over Peter Baird. But Michael Allen lost to Jessica Baird in four games and it was tied again. David Witherspoon defeated Lecky in four games and Stephen Larkin passed Skillen to end the win-loss streak to put Ballymena ahead 5–3. The Baird partnership defeated the Witherspoon Allen combo in the first doubles match in three straight matches. This meant that the outcome of the match rested on the final doubles. Witherspoon and Larkin won the first game against Skillen and Lecky, but lost the second game 12-10. But in this blood-curdling encounter, the Ballymena veterans managed to stabilize the ship to win the next two games to record a 6-4 victory for Ballymena. Man of the match: David Witherspoon. Top two in Division 2 Wi With Knockagh B and Osmond B drawing their game for five games and Osmond C having no game, it is the two Ballymena teams who take the lead in Division 2.

