Spurred on by bad news, Chetan Baboor looks back on a groundbreaking career

After Manika Batra won her Asian Cup medal last week, media reports of the victory have left some former table tennis players in India confused. PTI news agency, the last resort of most Indian media for TT, (mis)reported that Batra was the very first Indian to reach the final four stage of the tournament.

Chetan Baboor, who had played in the Asian Cup final in 1997, received confused messages after these reports. He sent his former doubles partner Raman Subramanyan a link to the Wikipedia page which showed that he had indeed outperformed Manika in 2022.

“I played the 1997 Asian Cup final in Pune. I beat one of the Chinese and then lost to another in the final,” said Baboor. The bridge as he took a walk down memory lane prompted by the misinformation.

Why the Indian media forgot about him – to say Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan’s sixth place was the best ahead of Manika at the Asia Cup – Baboor philosophically attributed to a “fact of the circumstances.”

“Everybody’s memory is short. I also haven’t actively sought to stay in people’s memories. If I had been coaching or commenting I would have been a little bit more (remembered). I just chose to do that don’t,” he said.

The predominant nature of sports media when Baboor was at its peak in the 1990s – when there was no social media to amplify performance, no news outlets analyzing performance – is another reason why he may have been forgotten. Despite his historic achievement, Baboor’s Asian Cup silver medal had not made him an overnight star or prepared many records for posterity.

“No (my achievement was not celebrated proportionately),” Baboor said.

“I faxed the score sheet to someone from AP after the game. It was carried, but that was the extent of it. No one called me from India to talk about it. Those were the days when only a few events were discussed at length, everything else was a blurb in your newspaper. The ‘remarkable part’ on the side,” he said.

Return to TT

The standard bearer of Indian table tennis in the 1990s, Baboor broke into the senior national team at the age of 16 and represented India at three Olympic Games from 1992 to 2000. A four-time national champion and two-time Commonwealth Championships gold medalist, Baboor won the Arjuna award in 1997. He was the first Indian to play in the top overseas leagues and single-handedly inspired a generation back in India.

But Baboor had his own way of pursuing life. At the age of 27, he surprised many by quitting the sport and moving to the US for a business degree. Since then his life has revolved around health economics, real evidence epidemics in a pharmaceutical company, not topspin and twiddles on a TT table.

Despite being a trailblazer in a rare sport, Baboor’s public profiles make no mention of TT.

“It wasn’t something I consciously did (turning my back on TT), but it was just irrelevant to what I did next. Since I had started a completely different profession, I wanted to focus on that,” Baboor said of his hard spin away from the table.

After a pause, he added with a laugh, “I’m starting to think it’s okay to look back. Whatever I do in the future, you’re going to see a bit more of TT.”

Baboor was in Atlanta when Leander Paes won an Olympic medal in 1996, he was also in Sydney when Karnam Malleswari won an Olympic medal in 2000. He watched Paes’ match from the stands and was allowed to touch Karnam’s medal. But while their Olympic medals propelled them to legendary status, Baboor remained an unsung hero as his sport was then still in a much nascent state than tennis or weightlifting.

“An Olympic medal is the holy grail. Leander Paes, Karnam Malleswari, Abhinav Bindra had achievements that were unparalleled in any sport, they certainly are (legends) the current generation. So I feel a bit part of their now wins,” said Baboor.

Showing the way to Sharath Kamal and co.

Despite the lack of proportional appreciation, Baboor said he looks back on his playing time as most people think of their college days.

“It was amazing. You know it won’t last forever, but you have the best memories,” he said.

He loved how TT took him around the world, he loved the heat of the competition and he loved when he could beat some of the best players in the world.

“Liu Guoliang (in 1999) was my best win. He was the world champion that year, the reigning Olympic champion. There weren’t many people who beat him then, or even thought of beating him. At the international level, they lost very few games. Everything was perfect for me that day, I didn’t miss a single shot. It came very close, but I didn’t miss,” said Baboor about the highlight of his career.

There were a few more wins like this – “There were a lot of people watching the Asia Cup, that made it special,” he said – but Baboor said his biggest achievement would have been to show the way forward to those who came after him.

“I have shown the way to play at international level, get recognition for Indian TT abroad. Sharath and Sathiyan have taken India to the next level. One Asian Cup medal is fine, but they won an Asian Games- medal, that’s unprecedented it might not click for a few years but if you look at the overall trend – my highest rank was in the 60’s they’re in the 20’s and 30’s The best thing the women achieved during my time , was around the top 100 mark. Manika is now in his 30s,” he said.

“Some people ask me why I quit so early in my career, but in some ways I think it helped the next generation to step up quickly and move us forward,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries of Baboor’s move from the professional tour was a junior from his school – Achanta Sharath Kamal, who was looking to break into the Indian team. Three years later, Sharath Kamal followed Baboor’s path to play in European competitions.

Baboor said ‘late bloomer’ Sharath Kamal’s continued presence balances the current team, but the luckiest thing is that India now has several candidates for a shot at the elusive Olympic medal.

“We are talking about an Olympic medal in realistic terms for the first time. The doubles teams have the best chance in Paris 2024,” he said.

Baboor declined to compare the historical significance of his Asian Cup medal in 1997 and Manika’s in 2022, but added two reasons why both are important chapters in India’s TT history.

“Manika’s win is important because the Chinese are even more dominant on the women’s side. It’s fantastic to beat three top-25 players in one tournament. Once Manika starts, she’s fearless and can take on the best,” he said .

Of his own win in 1997, he said: “Such big wins on home soil give a great boost to the young people watching and the sport’s overall support in the country.”