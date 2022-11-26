Davis Cup: Coric beat Kokkinakis to give Croatia a 1-0 lead in the semi-finals





Borna Coric put 2018 champions Croatia on course for a second consecutive appearance in the Davis Cup final with a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 semifinal victory over Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in Malaga, Spain on Friday for a 1-0 lead . Croatia, who were beaten by the Russian Tennis Federation in the 2021 title fight, can now secure a meeting with Italy or Canada in Sunday’s final as former US Open champion Marin Cilic passes Alex De Minaur in the second singles rubber. Australia are seeking to reach their first final since 2003 — when they won their 28th title — and captain Lleyton Hewitt selected Kokkinakis for the opening game in place of Jordan Thompson, who played the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. But despite an encouraging start, the 26-year-old was undone towards the end of a tight opening set as Coric went up 5-4 and took the set’s lone break to take the early advantage in the match. Coric, who beat Kokkinakis in their only previous meeting in Tokyo this year, raised his level in the next set and broke for a 4-2 lead, then never looked back as the two-time champion went through in the tie. The Minaur will aim to ensure Australia does not fall into the semi-finals again as the team previously lost at this stage in 2006, 2015 and 2017. But a win means teammates Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell will take on Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in a rematch of their doubles final at this year’s Wimbledon, where the Australian duo triumphed in five sets. Italy and Canada will compete for the second semi-final on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/davis-cup-coric-downs-kokkinakis-croatia-vs-australia-lead-semis-results-highlights/article66185311.ece

