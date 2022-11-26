Senegal beats Qatar, putting World Cup hosts on the brink of early exit

Senegal celebrates with teammates after scoring their team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. /Getty Images)

Senegal strikers Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng scored to secure a deserved 3-1 win over Qatar and bring the host nation to the brink of elimination after their World Cup Group A clash at Al Thumama Stadium on Friday .

The West African nation has three points from their two games and will meet Ecuador in a final group game on Tuesday, while Qatar is still pointless and will be out of the tournament if the Netherlands beat Ecuador or that game ends in a draw later on Friday.

The defeat left Qatar sweating on results elsewhere if they don’t want to follow South Africa in 2010, as it was only the second World Cup host to drop out after the first round.

Qatar scored their first ever World Cup goal with 12 minutes of normal time left when Ghana-born striker Mohammed Muntari headed in Ismail Mohamad’s cross, but the rare moment of celebration for the home supporters proved to be only a consolation.

“Today we showed what we can do. We were competitive and played well,” said Qatar manager Felix Sanchez.

“Obviously the result is the key, but we showed a better performance. We have to get ready to play against the Netherlands.

“We know it’s going to be an even tougher game against them.”

Qatar had started the tournament nervously with a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador and they once again looked cautious against Senegal.

The Asian champions dropped their goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb to the bench after his shaky performance in the opener.

His replacement Meshaal Barsham did not inspire much confidence in the early stages, fluttering at a corner as Senegal pressed for the opening goal.

Ismaila Sarr and Nampalys Mendy had already missed scoring opportunities for Senegal by then, and Idrissa Gana Gueye and Youssouf Sabaly wasted more as the first half progressed.

