‘U’ beats Buckeyes in four sets
With the win, Minnesota improves to 19-8 (14-5 Big Ten). The Gophers are 6-3 on the go in conference play and 7-4 overall. It is their seventh top-25 win of the year, including second over a top-10 opponent.
Taylor Landfairled the Gophers with 25 kills and nine counts while Carter Booth went for a career-high 13 kills and seven blocks. CC McGraw led the backcourt with a season-high 20 counts whileMelani Shaffmasterhad 53 assists and 16 digs.
As a team, Minnesota (19-8, 14-5Big Ten) hit .254 with 64kills, 10 team blocks, 70 digs and five aces. Ohio State (19-8, 15-4 Big Ten) hit .239 with 65 kills, 11 team blocks, 71digs and no aces.
Emily Londotte Ohio State with 19 kills.
Set breakdown:
Set 1: Minnesota started strong, scoring five of the first seven to take an early 5-2 lead. Taylor Landfairand Carter Booth each had two kills in the spurt. Ohio State would fight back and add five of the next seven to tie the set at 7-7. A murder of Arica Davis put the ‘U’ up one more before a 6-2 OSU sprint gave the home side a 13-10 lead. The Buckeyes would go up 14-11 on one more kill before two killsMckenna loan sharkand another from Landfair tied it at 14. OSU again got hot in the middle of the set, scoring five of the next seven points to go up 19–16, forcing a timeout from Coach McCutcheon. OSU would go up as much as five at 21-16 after a few blocks. Minnesota would cut the lead to three at 21-18 and 22-19, but got no closer. OSU closed set one 25-20. The Gophers hit .233 compared to .375 for the Buckeyes in set one. Taylor Landfairled the ‘U’ with five kills whileMckenna loan sharkhad four.
Set 2: The two teams split the first six points before the Buckeyes recorded three consecutive points to take a 6-3 lead. A murder ofMelani Shaffmastermade it 6-4 before a pair of OSU kills put the home side back on three at 9-6. The Gophers would respond, scoring six of the next seven to take a 12-10 lead. Landfair had three kills going up as Booth combined with Shaffmaster and Landfair for blocks. OSU called a timeout to try and stop the momentum. Minnesota wasn’t done killing yet Jenna Wenaasand Booth to go up four at 14-10, capping an 8-1 run. Two OSU kills cut the lead in half before a 5-2 Gophers spurt put the ‘U’ up 19-14, forcing the home side to time out again. Landfair, Booth, Wenaas and Davis scored the kill count in the sprint. The Gophers would extend the lead to as many as six at 23-17 on a kill from Wucherer and a few more from Landfair. The Gophers would close out set two, 25-21, to tie the game.
Set 3: The two teams split the first eight points before a 3-1 run left OSU 7-5. OSU would score four of the next six to go up 11-7, forcing a Minnesota timeout. The Gophers would respond and got kills and a block from Booth and Landfair to cut the lead to 12-11, forcing a Buckeyes timeout. Minnesota would go down 14-12 before getting blocked by Booth and Shaffmaster, an ace of CC McGraw and a kill from Wucherer to take the set’s first lead since 3-2. Another ace from CC put the ‘U’ up 16-14, leading to OSU’s No. 2 timeout. The Buckeyes answered with a 3-0 spurt to reclaim the lead at 17-16 before the Gophers responded with five straight runs to go up 21-17. Wucherer had a few kills and Shaffmaster made an ace in the sprint. OSU cut the lead in half on a pair of Minnesota errors, but the Gophers scored three in a row to go up 24-19 and take over the set. Rachel Kilkellyregistered an ace while Davis and Landfair had a block. Wena ended the set with a kill as Minnesota won set three, 25-21.
Set 4: The ‘U’ and OSU split the first eight points before the Gophers scored three in a row, got a block from Davis and Shaffmaster and a pair of offensive fouls from the Buckeyes to go up 7-4. Three straight from the home team equalized. A kill from Davis, an ace from Shaffmaster and an OSU error put the Gophers up 10-7. However, the Buckeyes hit back, scoring seven of the next nine to go up 14-12, forcing a timeout from coach McCutcheon. Two kills and a block from Landfair helped the Gophers on a 4-0 run to take a 16-14 lead, leading to an OSU timeout. The Buckeyes would tie it at 16, 17 and 18 before kills from Wenaas and Wucherer put Minnesota up 20-18. OSU tied at 20 and the teams traded ties and one-point lead for the next eight points until it was tied, 24-24. An OSU offensive foul and a kill by Booth ended the game, with the Gophers winning a thrilling 26-24 fourth set.
NEXT ONE:Minnesota (19-8, 14-5 Big Ten) takes on No. 5 Nebraska (24-3, 16-2 Big Ten) tomorrow night at 8 p.m. CT on BTN.
remarkable:
-Minnesota is now 16-2 against Ohio State under HughMcCutcheon. The Gophers are 8-1 on the go at OSU under Hugh.
-The Gophers (10) posted 10+ blocks for the 17th time this season (13-4 record).
–Carter Booth (13) posted her third 10+ kill game of the season. 13 is a new career high.
-Booth also had seven blocks, her 10th 5+ block match of 2022.
–Taylor Landfair(25) tallied her 25th 10+ kill game of the year and fifth 20+ kill game. She tied her season high with nine digs.
–CC McGraw (20, 1,873) passed DalianlizRosado (1,870) for No. 3 in Minnesota history digs. No. 2 is Christine Tan with 1,927.
–Melani Shaffmasterposted double-double No. 14 for the year with 53 assists and 16 digs. 53 assists tied a season-high.
–Jenna Wenaas(12) posted her seventh 10+ dig game of the season.
|
2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2022/11/25/volleyball-minnesota-ohio-state-recap.aspx
