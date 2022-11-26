Sports
Cricket legend Glenn McGrath thinks the Australian cricket team is TOO GOOD on the pitch
Glenn McGrath has urged Australia to rekindle their competitive fire after claiming the country’s top cricket stars are too friendly with opponents.
The war of words that preceded each Ashes match was notable for its absence leading up to the final series, with both sides rejecting the chance to fire verbal volleys at their opponents.
It’s a world away from Dennis Lillee’s grunt that Australia would end up what that [English] ‘b******s started’ in the 1974-75 series.
Glenn McGrath thinks Australia is too friendly with their opponents and should be mean
Or of a red-hot Ricky Ponting who hurled abuse at the England balcony after being dismissed by Gary Pratt in the fourth Test of the 2005 series at Trent Bridge.
Or even Michael Clarke warning James Anderson to prepare for a ‘f*****g broken arm’ in the opening test of the 2013-2014 series at Gabba.
And McGrath believes the lack of a needle is symptomatic of modern cricket.
“When I was playing it wasn’t that hard not to like someone because you didn’t like them and because you didn’t know them,” he tells Daily Mail Australia.
“It was easier to go out and play it really hard. But now you’re suddenly playing against your comrades, so it’s a bit different.’
McGrath remembers the days when Australia didn’t know their rivals well and that led to animosity
In the opening test of the 2013-14 series, Australian captain Michael Clarke (right) warned England fast bowler James Anderson to be ready for ‘a ‘f*****g broken arm’
The rivalry between England and Australia was just as intense at the ODI level, but has abated
Australia’s 2018 trip from Australia to South Africa resulted in a transformation in their competitive approach, with the sandpaper scandal culminating in a reset after years of going to extremes.
Add to that the emergence of IPL-style franchise tournaments – in which players from different countries spend much more time together than in the past – and it results in closer friendships with opponents.
And while McGrath doesn’t want to see the return of sledding, he believes Australia need to rediscover their energy on the pitch and a little ‘chat’ never hurt anyone.
Steve Smith (L) and Jofra Archer (R) captivated fans in the 2019 Ashes but play on the same team at IPL level, and McGrath says T20 tournaments mean players are now friends
“I don’t want to see teams laughing and jumping around, you want to see a fight in the middle,” he explains.
“You play for your country and that means everything and you risk everything. You still want to see cricket with players playing with passion and emotion.
“You don’t want to see sleds, but chatter and a little chatter in the middle I think shows passion and energy from the players and I have no problem with that.
McGrath believes exhaustion remains as important to cricket as a match as it once was
The champion fast bowler took 563 Test wickets at 21.6 in a glittering career spanning 14 years
“Sledding should never be rude and should never be personal, but a little chat is fine with me. Boys must be mentally strong.’
For his opponents, McGrath cut far from a friendly figure during a stellar 14-year career, taking 563 Test wickets at 21.6 and 381 ODI scalps at a fraction of over 22.
He has played alongside Justin Langer throughout his decorated career, with the former batsman making headlines this week following a hit against Cricket Australia and members of the team following his acrimonious departure earlier this year.
“Many journalists use the word ‘source,'” Langer said.
Australia’s T20 World Cup ended with a whimper as they were knocked out in the group stage
Justin Langer coached Australia to last year’s T20 World Cup and Ashes victory before resigning in acrimonious circumstances
“I’d say change that word to coward. […]
“They either have an ax to grind with somebody and they won’t come and say it to your face, or they’re just leaking things for their own agenda. I hate that.’
And while McGrath believes some of Langer’s comments were blown out of proportion, he says his former teammate was right to be saddened by the handling of his departure.
Langer and Pat Cummins tasked with restoring Australian cricket’s reputation after ball tampering in 2018
“I think he wishes he had more honest feedback [from the players],’ he explains.
That’s who he is, he wants people to be open with him the way he is open with them. […] He is of course disappointed, and rightly so, with the way everything has been handled.’
The aftermath of Australia’s implosion at the T20 World Cup has been dominated by calls for a drastic overhaul of the team and by the suggestion that the team is not exactly well liked by Australians.
McGrath says Langer was right to feel sad about his acrimonious resignation
With the exception of the game against New Zealand, the defending champions failed to attract the kind of crowd that filled the MCG for games in India and Pakistan.
So, are the Aussies out of credit with their fans? “I think the Australian team has to take into account the perception of the public,” says McGrath.
‘It’s not long until the first Test against the West Indies, so there’s still some work to be done.
“Ultimately you need that public support and they got it back after what happened in South Africa [with the ball-tampering scandal] in 2018 and now it’s about keeping it.”
Test Match Special Live The Ashes Special, starring Jonathan Agnew and Glenn McGrath, will tour the UK from April 5. For tickets and venue information, visit www.fane.co.uk/TMS
