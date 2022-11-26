IGG makes grand return after five years – News Room Guyana

The annual Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) have returned as a magnetic force for unity, cooperation and collaboration, after a five-year hiatus.

The event, which began Friday, will run through Sunday.

During the IGG, Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana will compete for the top positions in nine disciplines.

It is the first time in the history of the Games that so many disciplines are contested at the same time.

In a grand ceremony at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, a cultural display was held Thursday evening to welcome the contingent of some 430 participants.

Of these, 67 come from French Guiana, 172 from Suriname and 197 from Guyanese.

They will compete in track and field, swimming, soccer (women only), cycling (men only), tennis, table tennis, badminton, volleyball and basketball.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Sports Minister Charles Ramson Jr. and other key stakeholders (Photo: News Room/Avenash Ramzan/November 25, 2022)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Charles Ramson Jr. said the IGG and its style of hosting a grand opening ceremony ahead of the athletics events, and a march of participants give Guyanese a taste of what it’s like to take part in international competitions, while still on their home turf.

He also encouraged young people to imagine themselves participating on a greater level and to achieve that goal.

This presentation that you see may be small if you compare it to the Commonwealth Games, I know they were small with that. But we were already starting to think much bigger about where we want you to go. And to get there, you all have to start seeing yourselves there, he said.

Team Suriname at the opening ceremony (Photo: News Room/Avenash Ramzan/November 25, 2022)

The minister also said that the relaunch of the IGG in a new format repositions Guyana as a mecca for sporting and cultural activities, claiming that the Games play a vital role in youth development as they promote sportsmanship and help participants to develop new building connections.

Similar sentiments were expressed by the Territorial Councilor of French Guiana, Mirta Tani, and the Surinamese Minister of Regional Development and Sports, Gracia Emanuel.

Prime Minister, Brigadier General (Retd) Mark Phillips, at his inauguration of the Games, paralleled sport with development, as competition promotes people-to-people contact, bringing people and countries together, paving the way for greater cooperation.

The contingent of French Guiana (Photo: News Room/Avenash Ramzan/November 25, 2022)

He also pointed out the importance of sports in instilling in players and followers a sense of team building, mutual respect and discipline, among other character-building traits.

Sport is a vehicle that gives hope that the most daunting challenges can be overcome. It inspires as much as it unites. The relaunch of the Inter-Guyana Games strengthens the excellent relations between our three participating countries located on the northern arc of South America. The return of the Games is a sign of the commitment of participating nations to ensure the Games become a regular staple of brotherly friendship, he said.

Earlier this year, Minister Ramson expressed the government’s vision to continue hosting and expanding the IGG, to see other Caribbean and South American countries invited to participate in the event, which will eventually grow to more than 10 disciplines and become the largest sports organization. regional tournament.

It is yet another part of the government’s transformation plan to encompass and develop all sectors and create a better future not only for young people, but for all Guyanese. The Surinamese Ambassador to Guyana, Liselle Blankendal, along with the Guyanese Ambassador to Suriname, Virjanand Depoo, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Kashif Muhammad, and the Sports Director, Steve Ninvalle were also present. (Modified from DPI)