Sports
IGG makes grand return after five years – News Room Guyana
The annual Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) have returned as a magnetic force for unity, cooperation and collaboration, after a five-year hiatus.
The event, which began Friday, will run through Sunday.
During the IGG, Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana will compete for the top positions in nine disciplines.
It is the first time in the history of the Games that so many disciplines are contested at the same time.
In a grand ceremony at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, a cultural display was held Thursday evening to welcome the contingent of some 430 participants.
Of these, 67 come from French Guiana, 172 from Suriname and 197 from Guyanese.
They will compete in track and field, swimming, soccer (women only), cycling (men only), tennis, table tennis, badminton, volleyball and basketball.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Charles Ramson Jr. said the IGG and its style of hosting a grand opening ceremony ahead of the athletics events, and a march of participants give Guyanese a taste of what it’s like to take part in international competitions, while still on their home turf.
He also encouraged young people to imagine themselves participating on a greater level and to achieve that goal.
This presentation that you see may be small if you compare it to the Commonwealth Games, I know they were small with that. But we were already starting to think much bigger about where we want you to go. And to get there, you all have to start seeing yourselves there, he said.
The minister also said that the relaunch of the IGG in a new format repositions Guyana as a mecca for sporting and cultural activities, claiming that the Games play a vital role in youth development as they promote sportsmanship and help participants to develop new building connections.
Similar sentiments were expressed by the Territorial Councilor of French Guiana, Mirta Tani, and the Surinamese Minister of Regional Development and Sports, Gracia Emanuel.
Prime Minister, Brigadier General (Retd) Mark Phillips, at his inauguration of the Games, paralleled sport with development, as competition promotes people-to-people contact, bringing people and countries together, paving the way for greater cooperation.
He also pointed out the importance of sports in instilling in players and followers a sense of team building, mutual respect and discipline, among other character-building traits.
Sport is a vehicle that gives hope that the most daunting challenges can be overcome. It inspires as much as it unites. The relaunch of the Inter-Guyana Games strengthens the excellent relations between our three participating countries located on the northern arc of South America. The return of the Games is a sign of the commitment of participating nations to ensure the Games become a regular staple of brotherly friendship, he said.
Earlier this year, Minister Ramson expressed the government’s vision to continue hosting and expanding the IGG, to see other Caribbean and South American countries invited to participate in the event, which will eventually grow to more than 10 disciplines and become the largest sports organization. regional tournament.
It is yet another part of the government’s transformation plan to encompass and develop all sectors and create a better future not only for young people, but for all Guyanese. The Surinamese Ambassador to Guyana, Liselle Blankendal, along with the Guyanese Ambassador to Suriname, Virjanand Depoo, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Kashif Muhammad, and the Sports Director, Steve Ninvalle were also present. (Modified from DPI)
|
Sources
2/ https://newsroom.gy/2022/11/25/igg-makes-grand-return-after-five-years/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- IGG makes grand return after five years – News Room Guyana
- Kanye West says Donald Trump yelled at him during dinner at Mar-a-Lago, telling Ye he would lose in 2024 if he ran for president
- ‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su accused of sexual misconduct
- Elon Musk will make a new phone if Apple and Google ban Twitter
- Maskless Xi Jinping meets Cuban president amid China’s COVID outbreak
- The death toll in the Indonesia earthquake has exceeded 300 and 24 are still missing
- Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma sincerely wishes Jhulan Goswami’s birthday
- Gambling blockers available for tennis fans
- Elizabeth Taylor’s lucky Oscar dress found in suitcase in London
- Black Friday’s Best iPhone Deals Still Available
- Boris Johnson lookalike son makes rare appearance as he meets Santa in adorable photos
- Prince Abama dominates the Hollywood Turf Cup