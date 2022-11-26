Buffs Defeat Utah in four on Senior Day

BOULDER The University of Colorado women’s volleyball defeated Utah in four sets (19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17) on senior day at the Buffs’ final season game at CU’s Events Center.

With the win, the Buffs (20-10, 12-8 Pac-12) completed their first 20-win season since 2017. It also marks only the 13th time since 1988 that the Buffs have had at least 20 wins during a season.

Utah’s offense (15-16, 8-12 Pac-12) was led by senior outside hitter Madelyn Robinson, who recorded 24 kills and batted .224. Sophomore Lauren Jardine was the only other player on the team to earn double-digit kills with 15. Sophomore setter Grace Hammond earned a double-double with 48 assists and a career-high 18 digs.

For the Buffs’, Maya Tabron earned a double-double with 12 digs and 14 kills with a .225 attack percentage. Setters Taylor Simpson and Brynna DeLuzio evenly distributed the offense as each Buff forward had more than five kills and the setters earned 27 and 21 assists, respectively.

Lexi Hadrych had 11 kills followed by senior opposite Jill Schneggenburger with nine. Senior Kelly Levaggi reached a new career-high with seven kills and batted .467. Senior middle blocker Megan Hart earned seven kills while a middle blocker Alexia Kuhl achieved five. As a team, the Buffs batted .276 during the game.

The Buffs will find out if their season continues into the postseason during the NCAA selection show Sunday at 5:30 PM MT on ESPNU.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET ONE

The Buffs took a 5-3 lead before the Utes were able to recover to take a 15-10 lead at the media timeout. Utah took the first two points after the timeout, but a Schneggenburger kill ended the four-point run. Utah extended their lead to 21-13 before the Buffs rallied late in the set to close the gap to 23-17.

It wasn’t enough though, as a kill by Megan Yett put the Utes at a point. The Buffs managed to hold off the Utes by two points before a CU net violation ended the set 25-19 in Utah’s favor.

SET TWO

The Buffs came out strong in the second set, earning three kills early on to force a Utah timeout at 7-3. However, the Buffs maintained their momentum throughout the set, eventually batting .316 throughout the set.

A sneaky out-of-system setter dump-kill from DeLuzio saw the Utes use their second timeout as the Buffs jumped to a 21-14 lead. Utah came within five points after a CU challenge was denied at 23-17. Schneggenburger’s sixth match kill put the Buffs on the set point, but the Utes held off two CU attempts, allowing Colorado to use a timeout at 24-21.

Simpson earned her second match kill with a setter dump to end the set 25-21.

SET THREE

The two teams held it together early on, tied at 4-4 from Hart’s sixth kill. The Utes surged to a 6-4 lead, but the Buffs responded strongly as a senior defensive specialist Savanna Perry a five-point service run strung together. A solo block from Hadrych followed by a Perry ace put the Buffs ahead 9-6 before Utah ended the run.

Utah recovered quickly and tied the score at 9-9. Two straight kills from Jardine put the Utes up 13-11 and Colorado converted their first timeout. The Buffs quickly tied the game and a DeLuzio ace put the Buffs back ahead 14-13. A Kuehl kill gave CU a two-point lead and Utah opted to use their second timeout.

Utah held on tight and a block from Allie Olsen and Hammond tied the set 19-19. Three Utah serve errors and an offense error helped the Buffs regain the lead. out A senior libero service ace Katie Lougeay put CU at the set mark at 24-21, but the Utes weren’t done yet as two kills held the Buffs off.

Tabron scored her 10th kill to close the set 25-23 in Colorado’s favor.

SET FOUR

CU and Utah began an intense fourth set by keeping it close. The two teams were tied 11-11 as Tabron’s 13-hour kill, followed by a block from Hart and Schneggenburger, gave CU their first two-point lead of the set. A Tabron ace preceded by Schneggenburger’s ninth kill put the Buffs up 15-11 at media timeout.

A Robinson tool eventually ended the Buffs’ run, but Hadrych countered with a kill of his own to put the Buffs up 16-12. The Buffs jumped to a seven-point lead at 20-13 as Hadrych recorded her 10th match kill. Tabron earned her 14th kill at 22-17, putting Utah on their final timeout.

Utah was unable to earn a point after the timeout and Lougeay laid down her second ace to end the game 25-17.

QUOTES

Head coach Jesse Mahoney

On the match

“It was a good competitive game. Utah got injured and struggled a bit through the season, but [they’re] super talented. Madelyn Robinson can win matches for anyone. We started the first set a little slow. I’m really proud of how we reacted in sets two, three and four. One of the things I like about this team is the total team effort. If you look at the stats, everyone was in on the win. I’m just really proud of them and proud of their season. They got better as the season progressed. We’ll see when the selection show comes, but I think we did everything we could to go through to the tournament.”

At the finish of the regular season

“I think this is a very special team, and in the COVID era you see teams like this with kids who are in their fifth and sixth seasons. I don’t feel like there was a time this season when we felt stressed out or like we had to win this one or we had to win that one. We just kind of went out and played really good volleyball, and one of the things that we did well this year was we got on well. “We got some good victories on the road. We had not done that in recent years. That win in Oregon was a bit of a heartbreaker for us because we felt it was within reach. But we reacted, and I think our team and our players had confidence in each other. They wanted themselves into the second half of the season and got better.”

About what comes next

“Hopefully the kids will take some time off to celebrate and enjoy the performance, and then we’ll meet on Sunday at 5:30pm and see where we go. And then we’ll be back to work. Maybe we’ll fly on Tuesday or Wednesday, it’s just where we end up.”

Setter Brynna DeLuzio

About the game and won 20 games this season

“It feels pretty good. If it goes that way, our future looks bright. I think we did a lot of work in the off-season. To see how we did in our away games.” [is rewarding]. We had our goals that we set at the beginning of this season, and to see us achieve them has been a lot of fun and rewarding. “

About her last season and a possible appearance in a tournament

“It feels great. Every time we go into the tournament it’s a really nice feeling. I think when I come back I had no doubt that we wouldn’t be in this situation. Even last year I think we all knew we had the talent for this next season to pull off what we’ve done this season, and I think it’s really worth seeing how we actually do it.

Middle blocker Megan Hart

About today’s game against Utah

“It means a lot. It’s clear that’s what we want [be in] on Sunday night, but anyway, during my four years here, going to the tournament has been our goal, and this year we really want to rewrite history and not let past years define us. I find it so exciting and rewarding to finally get the chance. All the hard work we put into the off-season means a lot and it’s a great way to close out the conference season.”

About her last season and a possible appearance in a tournament

“Last year I knew there was no doubt that I would definitely come back. We had unfinished business and that means a lot. It’s exciting, me and B have been in college for a while. We’re both into the tournament, I didn’t really play but then it’s still exciting Then as we said all the hard work we put into it just means a lot Those days are just tough and [we] ask this or that and [we’re] getting old and all the aches and pains, but in the end it’s really worth it, so I’m very proud of our team.”