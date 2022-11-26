Sports
Crickets 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA will be more inclusive
After an exciting T20 World Cup in Australia – arguably the best ever in all formats despite inclement weather and a lack of local interest outside of games featuring South Asian teams – the focus is shifting to the historic 2024 event hosted by the US and the The Caribbean.
It looms as an era-defining tournament for cricket, with its trustees long coveting the US, the No. 1 target market for growth in the venerable British sport alongside the glittering offerings of its American counterparts.
But the faster three-hour T20 format will appeal to a country that already has a sizable and growing South Asian expatriate community, propelling the US into one of the largest cricket broadcasting markets.
Even though the sport of conservative cricket is often bound by traditional boundaries, due to a member-driven board dictated by self-interest, there is a belated emphasis on pushing into new territory.
To do that, its flagship products had to expand and provide opportunities to emerging countries like the US, which are one level below the so-called Full Members – the top 12 countries that receive more funding, competitions and influence.
There are only a meager 10 teams for next year’s 50-over World Cup, while 16 did play in the recent T20 World Cup, but half were subjected to a quiet first round that was essentially a glorified qualifier.
You can’t call it a World Cup with so few teams, a board chairman told me, pointing to football and basketball events with 32 teams each.
There was always the fear that the smaller nations – considered allies in crickets’ mind-boggling tiered membership system – would be uncompetitive and a farce would make them compete with the power nations.
But the gap has been closed during the development of top Associates, who lit up the T20 World Cup with several memorable setbacks, highlighted by the shocking upset of the Netherlands to knock out South Africa.
These countries clearly deserve more opportunities on the big stage and after strong discussions in the board in recent years, the formats for upcoming World Cups will change and become more inclusive. There will be 14 teams for the 50-over World Cup in 2027 and 20 for the T20 World Cup 2024.
By eliminating the first round and subsequent Super 12 stage, the next T20 World Cup will be divided into four groups of five teams each and the top two teams from those groups will advance to a Super Eight stage.
As hosts, the USA qualified automatically, while the remarkable victory of the Netherlands over South Africa saw them also secure a place as one of the top eight teams of the 2022 edition.
The format, while still quite complicated compared to the immersive and easily digestible 32-team competitions of their rival sports, creates valuable opportunities for the smaller countries that finally have something to strive for.
It’s part of a push within smaller nations’ governance to change the system that was the catalyst for Zimbabwe’s Tavengwa Mukuhlani raising his hand for the seat election before a late withdrawal cleared the way for the election of incumbent Greg Barclay without opposition.
But sources say compromises have been made with Mukuhlani’s faction, made up of the smaller nations, who want more clout in the face of the looming financial split from the International Cricket Councils as they sign his new media rights deal.
Imran Khwaja’s re-election as deputy chairman unopposed was also part of this, amid a seemingly shift in focus from crickets’ power brokers.
It is hoped that the larger and more inclusive T20 World Cup in 2024 in the highly coveted US venue may well herald a tournament for cricket.
