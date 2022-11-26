Andre Agassi’s kind gesture brings legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri to tears





Former eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi called Nick Bollettieri on Thanksgiving to offer his prayers and support, an act that moved the legendary tennis coach to tears. Bollettieri, who turned 91 this year, is not doing so well with his health. Agassi, who worked at Bollettieri between 1983 and 1993, found some time to show his former coach that he still cares. “My Thanksgiving was made when I heard that my friend @NickBollettieri, tennis guru who needs all of our prayers, was moved to tears when he received a warm, caring phone call today from one of his all-time favorite talents, Andre Agassi,” said ESPN analyst Dick Vitale. wrote on Twitter. My Thanksgiving was made when I heard my buddy @NickBollettieri tennis guru who needs us all was moved to tears when he received a warm, caring phone call today from one of his all-time favorite talents, Andre Agassi. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 24, 2022 Guiding Agassi to a Wimbledon title meant so much to Bollettieri Agassi became a Grand Slam champion at tennis’ most iconic tournament when he defeated Goran Ivanisevic in a five-set Wimbledon final in 1992. During an interview with Tennis365, Bollettieri called that moment “something very special”. “I don’t know if I’ve ever stopped long enough in my life to look back and think about what I’ve achieved with my players. It was always a matter of winning one tournament and moving on to the next. There was no time to think. That’s not how I work, but Andre Agassi winning Wimbledon was pretty special,” Bollettieri told Tennis365 last year. When Agassi was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame, he said he would never become what he did if it wasn’t for for balls. “Tennis can bring a lot of good to the world. I look at what Andre has done with his Academies, and he’s done a great job. He was great to work with and when he was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame, Andre said in the interview that if it wasn’t for Nick Bollettieri I wouldn’t be where I am today. That meant a lot to me,” Bollettieri said.

