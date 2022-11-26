Penn State beats Lafayette 70-57





Next game: at Clemson 11-29-2022 | 19:00 ESPNU Penn State sports network Nov. 29 (Tue) / 7pm Bee Clemson UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State men’s basketball team improved to 6-1 this season with a 70-57 victory over Lafayette Friday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions used a 38-12 run from the 5:18 of the first half to the 7:34 of the second half to find the separation they would need to pull away from the Leopards. Penn State was fantastic defensively after gaining a foothold early on as Lafayette shot just 22.2 percent (8-36) from the field in the final 26 minutes of the game. Jalen Picket led Penn State with 18 points to go, along with eight assists and six rebounds. Set Lundy tallied 15 points and seven rebounds. Camren Wynter chipped in 11 points to round out the double-digit scorers. HOW IT HAPPENED Penn State got off to a slow start, leading 19-12 just under eight minutes into the game before a Dalion Johnson 3-pointer at 12:35 led to a 33-16 Nittany Lion run to end the first half.

3-pointer at 12:35 led to a 33-16 Nittany Lion run to end the first half. The Nittany Lions shot 61.9 percent (13-21) from the field and 50 percent (5-10) from center in the last 12:35 of the half as Penn State’s defense thwarted Lafayette’s hot start to limiting the Leopards to just 16 points in the final over 12 minutes as Penn State controlled a 42-32 lead heading into the locker room.

Penn State was red hot to open the second half as the Nittany Lions spent the first 5:16 of the term on a 15-2 run to extend their lead to 57-34. The PSU defense held the Leopards scoreless for six minutes on the streak, while five different Nittany Lions scored to put the game out of Lafayette’s reach.

The Leopards only got closer to 17 when there were less than four minutes to play and Lafayette scored the final 10 points of the game, but Penn State walked away with the 70-57 win. GAME NOTES The Penn State defense held its opponent under 60 points for the second straight game. The Nittany Lions have held all seven opponents under 70 points so far this season.

Penn State limited Lafayette to a 31.0 FG% (18-58) and 32.1 percent (9-28) of the center.

Penn State provided 17 assists on 27 field goals scored. The Nittany Lions have provided 15 or more assists in six of their seven games this season, after totaling just six games last season.

Penn State finished with 11 three-pointers and the Nittany Lions have knocked down double-digit treys in six of their seven games.

The Nittany Lions had a 30-16 points lead in the paint.

Penn State improves to 4-0 at home this season.

Set Lundy has now scored in double figures in six of his seven games this season following his 15-point performance against the Leopards.

has now scored in double figures in six of his seven games this season following his 15-point performance against the Leopards. Jalen Picket scored his fifth double-digit scoring game of the season. Pickett has led Penn State in assists in every game this season.

scored his fifth double-digit scoring game of the season. Pickett has led Penn State in assists in every game this season. Fourteen Nittany Lions saw playing time, with 10 players contributing points. FROM THE SOURCE

Head coach Micah Shrewsberry



Jalen Picket and Set Lundy



NEXT ONE Penn State travels to its first real road game of the season on Tuesday night when the Nittany Lions head to Clemson for the ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge presented by Continental Tire. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. Penn State’s 2022-2023 men’s basketball season is presented by Highmark Health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2022/11/25/mens-basketball-nittany-lions-down-leopards-70-57-in-strong-performance.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos