Arizona football wins 96th Territorial Cup after 6 substitutions





Quarterback Jayden de Laura #7 of the Arizona Wildcats falls back to pass during the first half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Arizona Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. This year’s game is the 96th annual Territorial Cup game between rival schools in Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Another Territorial Cup, another classic back and forth game between Arizona State and Arizona Friday in Tucson. The lead changed six times over the course of a 38–35 victory for the Wildcats, who snapped a five-game losing streak in the rivalry game. The Sun Devils overcame two 10-point deficits to regain the lead, but dropped their ninth game of the year for the first time in school history. Arizona jumped ahead 10-0, but ASU stormed back to take a 14-10 lead going into halftime. The Sun Devils got help from a takeaway, when Ro Torrence intercepted Jayden’s Laura from Arizona in the end zone. The offense marched downfield to score the decisive TD. However, the Wildcats offense had a decent third quarter, scoring 21 points without much effort and retaking the lead twice. Running back, Michael Wiley grabbed a 72-yard touchdown run to give Arizona a 31-21 lead after the PAT. However, ASU scored 14 unanswered points as quarterback Trenton Bourguet had a day. He finished the game with 376 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Arizona reclaimed the lead with 8:53 left in the game, and Jalen Harris stripped Bourguet on ASU’s next drive. The Sun Devils got the ball back with 90 seconds left, but Bourguet was intercepted to freeze the game by Isaiah Taylor. ASU flipped the ball five times. With the win, Arizona finished 5-7 on the season, a huge improvement from last year’s 1-11. Students stormed onto the field to celebrate the victory. FIELD THUNDER IN TUCSON @ArizonaFBall get their 1st win vs Arizona State since 2016!! pic.twitter.com/ITBLycvVf3 FOX College Soccer (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2022 Follow @AZSports

