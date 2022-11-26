Merion Mercy junior fled Ukraine to become PIAA tennis champion

There was panic, jostling and much desperation as Sofia Berestetska and her mother Halyna waited at a busy train station near Kiev, hoping to flee their native Ukraine just days after the Russian invasion in late February.

In a brightly lit, glass-walled conference room on the campus of Merion Mercy Academy on the Main Line, Berestetska, now a state tennis champion, paused as she flipped through her quadrilingual Rolodex.

Safety was the right word that eluded her when she described how her family hid in the basement of their home near Kiev as explosions shook the earth below them and the windows above them rattled.

It was very scary, said the 16-year-old junior, stopping to clear her throat, because you were just trying to sleep, but you didn’t know if you’d be safe or not.

After a terrifying train ride and two arduous bus journeys, Berestetska and her mother spent three months in Poland helping out a family friend and applying for US visas.

In June, they arrived in Philadelphia, where Berestetska’s older sister, Ksenia Power, a former Division I tennis player, has been living with her husband for years. In August she found a new school. Then, earlier this month, Beresetska won a PIAA Class 2A tennis championship in doubles.

She is certainly a brave young woman, said Power. She is very resilient. The amount of horror these children have witnessed in Ukraine is hard to comprehend.

Power, 29, was seven months pregnant when Russia invaded her native Ukraine on February 24. For days she had warned her parents and begged them to leave in anticipation of war. Conflicting reports in Ukraine, Power said, was confident her parents’ war would not happen.

Her husband, Michael, 33, woke Power up around 2 a.m. when he first saw reports that Russian missiles had been fired at Kiev. She contacted her parents through online applications on her phone and was relieved to learn that they had received food and supplies before the invasion. Yet she was still concerned for their safety.

I wanted to cry, but I couldn’t because there was no time to cry, Power said. You had to act. I had to think about the plan. We kept begging them to leave.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Michael Power grew up with a nanny from Poland. When she retired, Khrystyna Dudziec, now 80, returned to Poland but kept in touch with Power’s family. He considers her a grandmother. She offered the Beresetska family shelter in Poland.

Meanwhile, Beresetska and her parents stayed indoors for about the first four days of the fighting. At night they squat in the basement.

Sometimes explosions were very loud, Beresetska said. One time there was an explosion very close to us, and the windows were a very stressful time because the windows could shatter.

When gunshots were heard in their neighborhood and Russian tank tracks were spotted near their home, Power said, their mother decided to flee.

A train station near Kiev could take them to Lviv in western Ukraine, where they could take international buses to Poland, a plan they would hear of and shared by many. According to the lawwas her father, Alex, 51 not allowed to leavesaid Power.

When my father dropped them off at the train station, Power said: [Berestetska] told me, I only remember looking into his eyes and he roared like a little kid. He thought he would never see them again.

Soon after, mother and daughter nearly lost sight of each other. The station was full of desperate people.

When the trains arrived, Berestetska squeezed her mother’s hand tightly as the crowd approached. The only chance to get on board, she said, was to push.

A lot of people; much panic, she said. Everyone pushes you and everyone wants to try and save [themselves], and it was really horrible to see this. Everyone was screaming, and you just didn’t know if you were going to get on the train or not? Would you be safe or not?

Careful calculations were made each time a new train arrived. Several came and went. They weren’t always confident that they could push themselves aboard.

Finally an opening. A train was approaching. They held their own. But the unthinkable happened. Their hands fell apart when people shoved.

We had one moment. It was a really bad moment, Beresetska said, her face turning red as she remembered the story. Because one minute my mother lost my hand, then she was on the train and I was on the platform, and my mother started screaming.

Berestetska’s voice quickened and her eyes watered as she remembered the moment, but her voice never faltered. She didn’t shed a tear, and none seemed imminent.

On the train, a barricade of bodies separated mother from daughter. Cruelty flashed across her mother’s face.

I saw my mother’s eyes, Beresetska continued. They were very horrible eyes. I understood that she wanted to push everyone, it was like a wolf saw a sheep. She pushed everyone and said, What are you doing? This is my daughter?!

Her mother pushed, pushed and begged. Beresetska did the same. Finally they reached each other, both safely aboard the train. They would have discussed a plan if they had been separated. The plan, Beresetska said, was that divorce wasn’t an option.

She was just angry and pushing everyone, and she probably helped me push myself on the train, Beresetska said.

Darkness was near. The sun was about to set, she remembered. A minute or two later the train departed.

The train journey took about eight hours. The quarters were close. Beresetska said about eight people were in a small room. There was nowhere to sleep. There was no food to eat. Outside the cramped room, she said, the hallways were also crowded with people.

Back in West Mount Airy, Power kept in touch. Her mother knew very little about Lviv.

I even used Google Maps to guide them where they were in Ukraine, Power said.

The cold of late February was relentless. When they finally arrived in Lviv, it would be hours before their bus arrived. The station was busy and Berestetska’s mother was afraid of being separated, so they waited outside, away from the herd.

Finally, they boarded an international bus to Lublin, Poland, about 100 miles from the capital Warsaw.

That journey took more than 10 hours, including time stopping at the border, Power said, meaning they missed a connecting bus to Warsaw. Fortunately, Power reserved a hotel in Lublin.

When they finally arrived in Warsaw, Beresetska said the first two months went by quickly. They filled out paperwork to stay in Poland and get US visas.

We’ve been very lucky, said Power. Many Ukrainians who had no family lived in warehouses. It was really sad. My mom saw it for about five minutes and she said it looked really awful, no privacy, no shower, people screaming, screaming.

Two months after the trip, Beresetska went to school. She didn’t want to fall behind, so she contacted local Polish schools herself. Finally one of her accepted her.

She had already learned to speak Polish, Russian and English at school in Ukraine.

However, after a month, she and her mother were given interviews at the US embassy in Warsaw and visas.

We were very happy, said Beresetska. Of course we cried. We called my sister and she was very happy.

Power said: I’ve always wanted my younger sister here because she’s my best friend.

When they arrived at Philadelphia International Airport, Power greeted them draped in a Ukrainian flag. By then she had given birth to her daughter, Theresa.

I remember that moment because I felt a lot of people were watching us, Power said. We hugged. We broke down. They spent so much time in Poland and we didn’t know if they would get their visas. So I saw a lot of people looking at us and smiling, like, “Oh, they must have come here from Ukraine.”

Power left Ukraine at the age of 17 to play tennis at the University of Akron. She started playing when she was 6 years old. She also played the piano and swam competitively around the same age.

Her parents, as they did for her older sister Kristina, now 35 and a taekwondo instructor who still lives in Ukraine, wanted her to have experiences they didn’t have.

It was hard to leave home, but I knew we didn’t really have opportunities at home, said Power, who earned a master’s degree in physical education and coaching and then a doctorate in exercise and sports psychology from Temple, where she is now a professor. . .

Beresetska now smiles because she didn’t like the piano as a child because her mother forced her to play.

I can’t imagine my life without music now, she said. Now I would just like to thank my mother.

She attended a music school in Ukraine for nine years. Her favorite composers are Johann Sebastian Bach and Frdric Chopin.

However, she liked tennis almost immediately. Today, she loves the challenge, the strategy, and the need to keep out distractions. Her father didn’t play, she said, but he coached.

The plan, Power says, was always for her sister to graduate from high school in Ukraine and play college tennis in America.

When her sister and mother arrived in Philadelphia in June, Michael Power’s sister, a Merion Mercy graduate, called the school on Berestetska’s behalf.

The school welcomed her with open arms, Kim Shimer, the school’s director of communications, said in an email. Merion Mercy knew little about Beresetska except that she played the piano, might need some help with English, had little to no financial resources, and played tennis.

The school, Shimer said, had no idea she was exceptional in sports. On November 5, Beresetska teamed with her teammate, Ashley Gomes, to win the PIAA Class 2A doubles championship in Hershey. The duo never dropped a set during the match.

She has trained with Legacy Youth Tennis and Education, formerly known as Arthur Ashe Youth Tennis and Education Center.

Power says her sister travels for tournaments a few times a month and still hopes to play in college.

Until then, Berestetska has completely immersed herself in Merion Mercy, where, she says, tennis helped her make friends. She even attended a Friendsgiving last week at a classmate’s house with a dozen friends.

Her family doesn’t celebrate many holidays at home, she said. However, expressing gratitude around Thanksgiving isn’t necessarily just for those born in America.

I am very grateful for my family and also for my American family, Beresetska said. I am very grateful for my sister and my mother. I am grateful to Merion Mercy for taking me in, and I am grateful to the coaches at Legacy.