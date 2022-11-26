It’s time to lace ’em up, Toronto! City will open outdoor ice rinks from Saturday





It’s going to be a great weekend for Torontonians eager to strap on some skates and hit an open-air ice rink. Starting Saturday, 52 outdoor rinks will open for the next two weeks as part of the city’s Welcome TO Winter program. In a press release Friday, the city said 38 outdoor rinks will open on Saturday and run through March 19, 2023. Fourteen more will open on Saturday, December 3 and run through February 26. Two locations, Dufferin Grove Park and Ledbury Park, will open when construction is complete. The city said outdoor rinks are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Permits and school bookings are available. Natural ice rinks open in January, weather permitting. The rinks allow Toronto residents to participate in public leisure skating, glam, figure skating, and programs about skating and hockey for free. New functions New this year, the city said it will offer a ringette pilot program at six locations, increase opportunities for women to play shinny and introduce a mobile skate lending library at select outdoor rinks. The city, with the help of Desjardins Financial Group, will provide access to skates, helmets and skating aids through the skate lending library. The mobile skating lending library will have: 150 skating aids, including two accessible skating aids; another 60 pairs of skates and 60 helmets; and a special, custom-built van that will travel to different locations. More information is available here. “We are happy to support residents and families learning to skate so they can enjoy a quintessential and beloved Canadian past,” Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said in the release. As for ringette, which the city describes as an “exciting sport that is rapidly gaining popularity,” it will be provided at select rinks in early December. The pilot program is open to residents ages six and older. Ringette is a non-contact sport played on an ice rink with a ring and a straight stick. To help grow and encourage women’s participation and excellence in hockey, the city said it will increase the number of venues offering dedicated women’s shinny time slots to 29. Skaters are encouraged to check the status of their local rink here before heading out. A skater laces up on a bench in Nathan Phillips Square on December 1, 2020. (Evan Mitsui/CBC News) In the release, Mayor John Tory said he is encouraging residents to enjoy the city’s outdoor spaces this winter. “This year there are many exciting winter activities for residents to enjoy, including skate trails, toboggan runs, outdoor ice rinks and much more. I welcome and encourage everyone to explore and experience Toronto’s beautiful parks and recreational activities during the winter months,” said Tory. . The following facilities are open as part of Welcome TO Winter: More than 1,500 parks.

28 toboggan runs in districts.

54 artificial outdoor ice rinks and skating routes.

Seven snow loops for hiking and snowshoeing on four of the city’s golf courses.

Ski and snowboard at Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Center, 4169 Bathurst St. (subject to weather and snowfall).

143 locations with park toilets available during the winter months, including 52 park toilets, 47 outdoor toilets and 44 locations with portable toilets.

70 outdoor table tennis tables and 60 outdoor chess tables.

30 parks with outdoor exercise equipment and the archery range at ET Seton Park, 73 Thorncliffe Park Dr.

24 fire pits available to reserve.

Outdoor sports fields, including 50 tennis courts with nets for winter tennis (snow is not cleared from the courts).

Seven disc golf venues are open year round.

Five outdoor baking ovens available to reserve. The 56th Annual Cavalcade of Lights, presented by Desjardins Financial Group, kicks off Saturday at Nathan Philips Square and runs through Saturday, January 7. This Saturday, the family-friendly special programming begins at 3 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. A tree and square lighting ceremony will take place at 8:30 PM.

