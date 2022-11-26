Duke drops decision 78-50 to No. 3 UConn





Next game: vs. Iowa/Oregon State 11-27-2022 | To be determined ABC or ESPN2 Nov. 27 (Sun) / TBA against State of Iowa/Oregon PORTLAND, Ore. Duke women’s basketball suffered its first loss of the season, losing a 78-50 decision against No. 3 UConn at the Chiles Center on Friday night. sophomore Shayean Day-Wilson accelerated the scoring and rebound efforts for Duke (5-1) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Senior Elizabeth Balogun the game also ended in double digits, as she scored 13 points off the bench. Lou Lopez Senechal led three double-digit goalscorers for UConn (4-0) with 23 points. HOW IT HAPPENED: Duke and UConn traded buckets to open the game before the Huskies scored the next five points to take an early 11-6 lead.

The Blue Devils fought back to bring the score to 13 via a rematch of Celestia Taylor followed by a triple and mid-range jumper from Balogun.

followed by a triple and mid-range jumper from Balogun. The Huskies would finish the quarter with a 10-1 run to hold onto a nine-point lead at the end of the period.

The scoring was almost even in the second frame as there was only a three-point difference in the second quarter scoring, as the teams combined for 33 points over the 10-minute stanza.

UConn led by as much as 14 in the quarter, but Duke was able to cut the lead to 10 on three separate occasions, the first on a Day-Wilson heartbreak of a Huskies turnover, the second on Balogun’s turnaround jay in the paint and the third finished Ashley Jackson ‘s trifecta.

‘s trifecta. The Huskies were able to create more separation early in the second half behind a 13–3 run to open the quarter, extending the lead past the 20-point margin.

Duke continued to fight despite a significant shortfall. Five players combined for the team’s 14 points in the third quarter, led by Mia heather ‘s four points at the end of the frame that brought the Blue Devils within 17. Day-Wilson and Jackson added three each, while Balogun and Le Volker chipped two points each.

‘s four points at the end of the frame that brought the Blue Devils within 17. Day-Wilson and Jackson added three each, while Balogun and chipped two points each. The Huskies defeated Duke by 11 in the final quarter to lock in the result. GAME NOTES: Duke finished the game with two double-digit scorers Day-Wilson (17) and Balogun (13)

The Blue Devils connected on a season-high six three-pointers to beat UConn 24-10 from the bench. NEXT ONE: Duke will face either Iowa or Oregon State on Sunday, November 27 in the third place game to close out tournament play. The game will be held at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB” to stay up to date with Duke women’s basketball. #Good week

