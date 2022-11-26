Hoban defeats Massillon in the OHSAA football state semifinals

Put on your special shoes, Archbishop Hoban. The knights take you back to the big dance.

Hoban defeated Massillon 41-20 in a Division II semifinal on Friday night at the University of Akron.

The Knights (14-1) will play for a state title at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. They will face Toledo Central Catholic (14-1), which won 52-49 against Kings Mills Kings (13-2) in Friday’s other semifinal.

Let’s go win,” said Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling. “I said to my team right after the game, ‘We’re not done yet. We still have a job. As they say, we have one more chapter. So we just have to close that.’

Hoban is looking for his sixth state championship after capturing five crowns since 2015, all under coach Tim Tyrrell. In his 10th season at the helm, Tyrrell has led the Knights to Division III state titles in 2015 and 2016 and Division II championships in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Hoban and Tyrrell are 5-1 in state title games. The Knights finished second in Division II last season and have since been fueled by their 21-10 loss in the championship game to Cincinnati Winton Woods.

It’s huge,” said Hoban senior offensive lineman Drew Holt. “Every week we say, ‘Remember last year.

Were excited [to go to the state title game again]but nobody is satisfied after last year because that is not the norm for us to lose in the state championship.

More about Hoban football:Tim Tyrrell was influenced by the great Ohio State Jim Tressel

This was the fourth time Hoban and Massillon (12-2) had met in the playoffs. The Knights triumphed over the Tigers in state championships in 2018 and 2020. Massillon triumphed over Hoban with a regional title on the line in 2019.

In the most recent clash, Sperling, junior quarterback JacQai Long, and senior wide receiver Jayvian Crable led Hoban’s offense, and the defense held the end of the bargain against a formidable Massillon offense.

Sperling, one of seven finalists for the Ohio Mr. 2022 Football Award, finished with 38 carries for 278 yards and four touchdowns.

He’s Mr. Ohio,” Tyrrell said. “If he isn’t, it’s robbery. He played another great game.”

Long threw touchdown passes for 50 and 64 yards, the latter brought to the end zone by Crable, who stepped from Massillon to Hoban after his sophomore year.

College Football Recruitment:Archbishop Hoban star Lamar Sperling verbally commits to the University at Buffalo

Hoban capitalizes on Massillon sales to take the lead in the last quarter

Junior free safety Ty Campbell’s interception gave Hoban possession at the Massillon 37-yard line with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Sperling made sure the Knights capitalized by rushing for 15, 8, 4, 9, and 1 yards on consecutive plays. His touchdown run from a yard out gave Hoban a 34–14 lead with 7:43 left to play.

I feel like we focused on our work and we didn’t want the hype to get to us,” Campbell said. “We focused on what we had to do and everyone did their job. When everyone started doing their assignment, we just went out.

More on Hoban Football defense:Devin Bell was dominant defender despite injuries: ‘He is scary to go against’

Massillon’s Willtrell Hartson scores two TDs against Hoban

However, Massillon did not stop fighting.

In the series after Hoban was 20 points ahead, senior running back Willtrell Hartson caught a 20-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Jalen Slaughter despite tight coverage in the end zone by Hoban. The score trimmed Massillon’s deficit to 34–20 with 5:57 left in the fourth quarter.

The extra point went awry and Massillon senior holder Kalix Collins was injured trying to run the ball. Collins was taken off the field on a stretcher by medical personnel and raised his left arm as Tigers fans cheered.

Hartson also had a rushing touchdown in the first half.

Hoban responded with a late scoring drive of his own. Sperling rushed for a 5-yard touchdown, and the Knights extended their tie to 21 points with 2:15 left to play.

“You know Massillon. They’re a strong running team, and that’s what we were mostly focused on,” said Hoban senior defensive tackle Jason Martin III. “Everyone on our [defense] did a great job.

Column on high school football:By stopping Hoban, STVM football rivalry would deal a blow to the local sports scene

Massillon Tigers rallied against Hoban Knights in the third quarter

Hoban opened the second half with the ball, but the possession ended with an unusual fumble from Sperling.

The Tigers capitalized after Massillon junior Cody Fair recovered the fumble on the Hoban 32 with 7:36 left in the third quarter, marching 68 yards to the end zone in 10 plays.

Junior Dorian Pringle capped the drive by rushing for a 7-yard touchdown with 3:57 left in the third quarter. Then Slaughter and sophomore Ja’Meir Gamble connected for a two-point conversion, cutting Hoban’s lead to 21-14 with 3:57 left in the third quarter.

ohio mr. Football finalist Lamar Sperling bounces back from fumble

By the next series, Sperling earned redemption for his turnover.

He rushed for 9, 8, and 55 yards on consecutive plays, the last a touchdown on a transfer from Hoban backup quarterback Michael Ciavolella, who filled in for one moment because Long had a problem with his helmet.

Sperling sprinted down Hoban’s sideline en route to the end zone, and junior Ryan Burns’ subsequent extra point lifted Hoban to a 28–14 lead with 1:56 left in the third quarter.

Archbishop Hoban led Massillon 21-6 at halftime

Hoban gained a 21–6 halftime advantage after opening the game with a 14–0 lead.

Massillon narrowed his deficit to 14-6 with Hartson’s 20-yard rushing touchdown with 10:24 left in the second quarter. The Tigers missed the ensuing extra point.

Hoban immediately countered with a seven-play, 76-yard scoring drive.

On third-and-seventh of Hoban’s 39, Crable caught a short pass from Long and turned it into a 50-yard gain, stiff-arming senior defense Jaden Welch a split second before play ended in the red zone.

On the next snap, Sperling rushed off the right side for an 11-yard touchdown, and Burns made his third extra-point kick as Hoban went ahead 21–6 with 7:03 left in the second quarter.

As time expired in the first half, Burns had enough distance on a 41-yard field goal, but the kick went wide and was off.

Archbishop Hoban jumps out to a two-score lead over Massillon

Hoban used two deep passes from Long to wide open receivers to grab a 14–0 lead in the first quarter.

The Knights took a 7–0 lead on the game’s fourth series with a two-play 63-yard drive.

After Sperling rushed down 13 yards first, Long threw deep to junior Deon Rodgers, who was left all alone behind the Massillon defense. Rodgers caught the pass and ran for the end zone, completing a 50-yard TD reception with 6:40 left in the first quarter. It was Rodgers’ first catch of the season.

The Hoban defense stalled on the ensuing series and the Knights took over on their 43rd on a Massillon punt. With Hoban facing first-and-17 on a holding penalty, Long and Crable connected for a 64-yard TD with 4:39 left in the first quarter. Like Rodgers, Crable had been forgotten by the Massillon defense, which was clearly primarily focused on restricting Sperling from the backfield.

“Wide open pop passages there, that’s because of Lamar. All the focus on Lamar is going to open the secondary,” said Holt. “That really gave us a great start and great momentum.

Sperling rushed 14 times for 74 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

And as the game progressed, Sperling delivered even more to position the Knights for another cracker at high school football’s ultimate prize.

“Last year I felt like we were very young,” said Crable. “This year a lot of guys are back and know what it’s like to lose and what it takes to win.”

Nate Ulrich can be reached at [email protected]

On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich.