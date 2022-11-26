Prep Report: East edged in boys’ hockey curtain – Duluth News Tribune





Charlie Olsen’s goal with 11 minutes left in the game tipped the balance in White Bear Lake’s favor as the visitors claimed a 5–3 decision over Duluth East in the opener of the boys’ hockey season for both teams. After Henry Murray scored for East in the first period from behind center ice to tie the game at 1, the visiting Bears jumped out to another lead, 3-1, only for East to tie it by the end of the period on goals from Cole Christian and Ian Christian. However, the third frame went to the visitors, with Joe Belisle scoring into an empty net to seal it with 1:03 to play. East (0-1) heads off to play St. Thomas Academy and former head coach Mike Randolph in Saturday’s Youth Hockey Hub Opener in Bloomington, Minnesota. Duluth East’s Grant Winkler (25) shoots the puck at goal against White Bear Lake goaltender Leo Gabriel (30) at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center on Friday in Duluth. The puck bounced off the right goal post. Clint Austin/Duluth News Tribune Superior 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1 The Spartans scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to give coach Evan Nelson his first victory in charge of the Superior program. Power play goals from Thomas Vekich and Aden Springer in the third period weren’t enough for the Raiders to pick up an opening night win. The Raiders also had a 35-22 shot advantage, but Matt Johnson made 33 saves for Waconia. Ethan Ambuehl stopped 19 shots for Greenway. South St. Paul 1, North Shore 1 Bruce Doeren of the Packers and Cole Anderson of the Storm traded goals in the third period and that was all there was to be scored as the teams skated to a tie Friday night at Lake County Arena in Two Harbors. Chase Mallory made 16 saves for the Storm, who had a 38-17 lead on shots on target. East Ridge 6, Duluth Marshall 2 Goals from Henry Drevnick and Pierce Gouin (on the power play) couldn’t get the Hilltoppers out of a 4-1 hole the Raptors dug for them in the first period. Sam Pollard made 30 saves for Marshall. Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, White Bear Lake 2 Mercury Bischoff had a goal and three assists as the Lightning won the opening game of their tournament at the IRA Civic Center on Friday night. Kalle Reed had three assists for GR/G, which got five goals from five players. Riley Toivonen made 18 saves. In the other match at the IRA, Blaine beat Hibbing/Chisholm 3-0. St Cloud 6, Rock Ridge 2 Natalie Bergman scored a pair of goals for the Wolverines, but a Lauren Juncewski hat-trick led the hosts to victory in St. Cloud. St. Croix Lutheran 64, Grand Rapids 55 A 28-point play from Taryn Hamling wasn’t enough for the Thunderhawks to win at the Thanksgiving Tip-Off in St. Thomas. Jessika Lofstrom had 14 points for Rapids, but St. Croix Lutheran had four players in double digits 21 points ahead of Callie Oakland. Berg Iron-Buhl 70, Stewartville 56 Jordan Zubich scored 25 points as the Rangers pinned the defense in the second half, turning a one-point deficit at halftime into a 14-point victory. PREPARATION SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Proctor 77, Chisholm 47

St. Croix Lutheran 64, Grand Rapids 55

BOYS HOCKEY

Red Wing 4, Moose Lake Area 0

Waconia 4, Greenway 2

White Bear Lake 5, Duluth East 3

South St. Paul 1, North Shore 1 (OT)

Proctor 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 4

East Ridge 6, Duluth Marshall 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Blaine 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, White Bear Lake 2

St Cloud 6, Rock Ridge 2 Duluth East forward Thomas Gunderson (15) gets the puck on target against White Bear Lake goaltender Leo Gabriel (30) at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin/Duluth News Tribune Duluth East forward Makoto Sudoh (8) drives the puck in front of the White Bear Lake goal at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin/Duluth News Tribune Luke Rose, 14, of Duluth East gets caught while chasing the puck against White Bear Lake at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin/Duluth News Tribune Duluth East forward Makoto Sudoh (8) celebrates with Duluth East’s Ian Christian (21) after Christian scored his first career goal on Friday against White Bear Lake at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center in Duluth. Clint Austin/Duluth News Tribune

