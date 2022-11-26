Sports
No. 11 Women’s Volleyball Tops No. 19 Purdue in five sets
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. No. 11 Penn State women’s volleyball finished the game with a 7-0 run to secure a 3-2 (23-25, 27-25, 25-17, 15-25, 15-8) win over No. 19 Purdue in a Big Ten matchup Friday night at Rec Hall.
The Nittany Lions won seven of their last eight regular-season games to lift their record to 24-7 overall and 13-7 in the Big Ten en route to the NCAA Tournament. They finished 5-5 against teams currently ranked in the AVCA Coaches Poll, including wins over No. 6 Stanford, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 10 Oregon and the 19e– Ranked twice on Boilermakers.
Penn State needed a win to boost its resume for a top 16 finish and hosting rights in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament. Penn State shrugged off the pressure and rallied behind a crowd of over 3,500 with a dominant performance in the fifth set. The teams battled to an 8-8 tie before the Lions scored the final seven points. Selissa Elisa and Kashauna Williams had kills early in the run while Zoe Weatherington put away the game with back-to-back kills for the final two points.
Elisaia and Williams were two of four Penn State players honored for Senior Day after the game Katy Clark and Anastasia Kudryashova. Clark had one of her best games as a lion, batting .360 with 14 kills and six blocks. She provided the spark in Penn State’s 25-17 victory in the third set that put her team ahead 2-1 in the game, with four no-fault kills on four swings off a few blocks.
Clark set the tone early in that third-set win, participating in four of five Penn State runs during a 6–0 run. She had a kill that put the Lions within two, 4-2, put them up 5-4 with back-to-back kills, then made it a 6-4 lead as she combined on a block with Williams.
A hard-fought second set played a crucial role in the final result. Penn State trailed 23-21 before going on a 3-0 run thanks to a pair of kills by Williams and one by Weatherington to take a one-run lead. Purdue denied the Lions’ first two chances on the set point, but Alexa Markley came through with a kill on the third try for the 27-25 victory.
Elisaia had another big stats night and recorded her 12e double-double of the season with 50 assists and 15 digs. She nailed the double-double early on with 25 assists and 10 digs after two sets.
Elisaia led a group of four Penn State players in double digits. Maddy Bilinovic had 14 to go along with her seven assists, while Cassie Kurschen and Angelina Stark counted 10 excavations each. Gillian Grimes contributed eight.
The Lions also had four players with double-digit kills. In addition to Clark and Weatherington, Williams had 12 and Markley had 11. Ali Holland had a solid all-around game, totaling nine kills, six digs and five blocks.
Penn State had 13 blocks while holding Purdue to .109 hitting, including a -.125 in the final set.
Eva Hudson posted a double-double for Purdue with 17 kills and 14 digs. Grace Balensiefer also had one with 41 assists and 11 digs. The Boilermakers fell to 20-10 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten.
Penn State improved to 60-9 in the all-time series with Purdue, including a 30-4 run at Rec Hall. The Lions defeated the Boilermakers twice in a season for the first time since 2016.
The NCAA selection show airs Sundays at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Penn State will be in the tournament field for the 42nd-consecutive season, which is every year the post-season event is held. It is the only program that can claim that feat.
The 2022 Penn State women’s volleyball season will be hosted by McLanahan’s.
|
