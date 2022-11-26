Sports
‘They’re a dated ODI team’: Ex-Captain England’s brutal dig at Dhawan, Laxman | Cricket
An incredible century after Tom Latham and Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 94 helped New Zealand beat India by seven wickets as they comfortably chased behind 307 with 17 balls to spare. It wasn’t the best start for the hosts, but Latham, who usually opens for New Zealand but batted at number 5 on Friday, combined sublimely with the skipper as the pair sewed an unbeaten 221-run stand to put New Zealand ahead in the lead. the series of three games. After losing in the series opener in Auckland, former England captain Michael Vaughan took on captain Shikhar Dhawan and head coach VVS Laxman brutally.
India played the opener with only five bowling options: Arshdeep Singh, Uman Malik, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal. And the tactic had backfired on them.
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer praised Williamson and Latham for their respective strokes, but also opined that Inda had missed the bowling trick.
READ ALSO: ‘You can have pace or control’: Zaheer, Agarkar pass verdict on Umran Malik’s ODI debut as NZ beat India
Well played @BLACKCAPS Made 300 look like 270. Williamson all class as always but Latham stole the show. It’s not easy for an opener to go down and still be successful. India missed a trick playing only 5 bowlers. #NZvIND, Jaffer tweeted.
In response to Jaffer’s tweet, Vaughan lashed out at the Indian think tank, calling them old-fashioned.
They are a dated ODI team .. you need at least 6 if not 7 bowling options he replied.
On the bench for India were Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav and the visitors could be tempted to make that change in the second ODI due to take place in Hamilton on Sunday.
