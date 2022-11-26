9 Oregon Ducks at No. 21 Oregon State Beavers 2022 Football Preview, Fixtures, Time, TV Channel, Odds, How to Watch

For the first time since 2012, the state’s rivalry game will involve two ranked teams as No. 21 Oregon State hosts No. 9 Oregon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium.

Oregon advances to the Pac-12 championship game with a win, as the Beavers look to keep hopes alive for a 10-win season, just their third in school history.

Here’s a preview:

No. 9 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3)

Time: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Reser stadium

Coaches: OSU’s Jonathan Smith (year 5, 24-31), Oregon’s Dan Lanning (year 1, 9-2)

Last rule: Ducks per 3

TV channel: HOUSE (2).

In the air: Radio on KEX (1190), KPOJ (620), Sirius 99/197, Sirius XM 959, Sirius XM App 959

Oregon State offense vs. Oregon defense

No one will confuse Oregon’s defense with that of the nation’s best. But it’s more than enough to complement Ducks’ great offense. Oregon is best at running control as its 112.55 yards per game average is just second best in the Pac-12 behind Oregon State. What the Ducks struggle with is defending the pass, but throwing the ball isn’t the Beavers’ strength. Overall, Oregon ranks fifth in the conference in total defense, with 391.4 yards per game. Safety Bennett Williams is coming off a monster game, a 14 tackle, two interception performance against Utah. The sixth-year senior leads the Ducks this season with 59 tackles. Inside linebacker Noah Sewell is Oregon’s leading playmaker up front, with 51 tackles. The Ducks are more than capable of making plays behind the line of scrimmage, with outside linebacker DJ Johnson having six sacks and 8 tackles for loss. Defensive end Brandon Dorlus has a team-high nine tackles for loss. Oregon has 14 interceptions this season, including three each by cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Trikweze Bridges.

The strategy is clear for Oregon State. The Beavers are going to test the Ducks’ defense with Damien Martinez. The freshman running back is on fire, after running more than 100 yards in five consecutive games. Martinez has 867 rushing yards this season, averaging over six yards at a time. That’s not to say the Ducks will see a solid diet from Martinez early on. Last week against Arizona State, quarterback Ben Gulbranson threw the first three plays as OC Brian Lindgren wanted to get the 3rd freshman in sync. It worked, as Gulbranson completed 15 of his first 17 passes to lead OSU to a 31-7 victory over Arizona State. Gulbranson, 5-1 as a starter, completes 64% of his passes for 1,230 yards and eight touchdowns. TreShaun Harrison is Oregon’s most prolific receiver, with 50 receptions for 589 yards and four touchdowns. Watch out for freshman tight end Jack Velling, who shows up in the second half of this season. Velling caught three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown against ASU. Receiver Anthony Gould (27-457-3 TDs) was sidelined against ASU, but was able to return for Saturday’s game.

Oregon State Defense vs. Oregon attack

Is Oregon State Defense Good or Elite? Find out on Saturday, as the Ducks offense is probably the best the Beavers have seen this season. Oregon’s offense ranks in the top 20 nationally in numerous categories, including No. 1 in sacks allowed, second in first downs per game, third in yards per game, and fourth in scoring. It’s one thing for the Oregon State defense to give up a combined touchdown and 432 yards to California and Arizona State. If OSU did anything even close to the past two weeks against Oregon, it’s probably a Beaver win. Part of it hinges on the return of key players from the injury list, primarily cornerback Alex Austin and safety Jaydon Grant. The sneaky good part of OSU’s defense is playing up front against the run. There are no certain NFL prospects or first/second selections for all conferences in the Beavers defensive line, but they’ve performed well against the run this season. OSU leads the Pac-12 and No. 19 nationally in run defense with 111.4 yards per game. The Beavers pass efficiency defense also leads the conference and number 6 nationally with a score of 109.67.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix will challenge the Beavers. An accurate passer, Nix completed 72.2% of his throws for 3,062 yards and 25 touchdowns. Nix is ​​a willing runner, although an ankle injury two weeks ago means he is less likely to use his feet. Nix has run for 509 yards and 14 scores this season. Oregon has one of the top running backs in the conference in Bucky Irving, who has 854 rushing yards and three touchdowns, in addition to 254 receiving yards. The Ducks receiving duo of Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson have a combined 99 receptions for 1,241 yards and seven touchdowns.

Fast notables

Oregon has a way to the Pac-12 championship game with a loss, if Washington State beats Washington.

Oregon is aiming for its fourth straight Pac-12 title game, a conference record.

The Ducks lead the series 67-48-10. It is the 11th most played rivalry among FBS programs, with a total of 125 games.

Nix has 40 touchdowns (26 passing, 14 rushing), tied for the FBS lead.

OSU has capped its past six opponents to average 307.8 yards and 14.5 points per game. The Beavers defense has not allowed a point in the first quarter in the past five games.

Oregon State has been 10-1 at Reser Stadium for the past two seasons. This season, the Beavers are allowing an average of 12.6 points in five games at Reser.

With a victory over Oregon and the bowl game, Oregon State posts a 10-win season for the third time in school history.

Prediction

Oregon State 21, Oregon 16

–Nick Daschel | [email protected] | @nickdaschel