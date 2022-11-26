Sports
Davis Cup 2022: Italy advance to semi-finals with victory over USA, Canada fights back to beat Germany
Italy advanced to the semi-finals of the 2022 Davis Cup with a 2–1 victory over the USA after a singles win for Lorenzo Sonego and a doubles win for Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.
Sonego defeated Frances Tiafoe in straight sets 6-3 7-6(7) to put Italy 1-0 ahead, but it wasn’t quite easy as the score suggests with the second set lasting an hour and 22 minutes after a huge draw. pause.
The first game was completed in 39 minutes as the first five games all had to serve before Italy’s Tiafoe broke in the sixth game to take the lead 4-2.
Davis Cup
Australia pass Croatia to reach Davis Cup final
8 HOURS AGO
Tiafoe lost the chance to take advantage of a break point of his own in the seventh game, when Sonego completed the set on his serve.
The second set was a feast for the eyes, especially the 12th game, which Sonego eventually won on his second set point.
It went to a tiebreak and despite minibreaking his opponent twice, the Italian kept the guts to take the score 9-7 on his third match point.
Taylor Fritz tied the overall scores at 1–1 in a straight sets victory over Lorenzo Musetti after winning the first on a tie-break.
The second set was much more routine for the world number 9 and he finished it off with his second match point in the ninth game.
However, Italy secured a place in the last four after Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4 6-4.
The first eight games all went to serve, but Bolelli and Fognini moved 5–4 ahead after taking their fourth break point.
The Italian duo broke through again in the second set and managed to drag Italy into the last four.
Germany against Canada
Canada fought back to reach the semifinals after Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov secured victory over Germany in doubles for a 2–1 win.
Jan-Lennard Struff drew first blood for Germany with a brilliant 6-3 4-6 7-6(2) victory over world number 18 Denis Shapovalov.
Struff broke Shapovalov in the first game and survived a break point in his service game to go 2–0 ahead in the first set.
Both players held their serves until Struff, ranked 152nd in the world, broke Shapovalov on the second occasion in the ninth game to complete the first set in 31 minutes.
The Canadian leveled things up in the second set, with the turning point probably coming in the seventh game.
The first six games had all gone on serve so far, but Shapovalov broke Struff for the only time in the set and then pinched him.
The third set finally went to the wire, with both players losing a game each on serve before Struff eased to a 7–2 win in the tie-break.
Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany returns a shot to Denis Shapovalov of Canada during the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2022 game between Germany and Canada at Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena on November 24, 2022 in Malaga, Spain.
Image credit: Getty Images
Canada was looking for Felix Auger-Aliassime to tie the scores against Oscar Otte, and he duly complied with a 7-6(1) 6-4 victory.
The number 6 in the world, however, had to sweat and won the first set after a tie-break, after the first 12 games all had to serve.
The Canadian’s class finally told when Otte lost his serve three times in the tiebreak that Auger-Aliassime won 7-1.
The first six games of the second set all went on serve, before Auger-Aliassime broke the German in the seventh game. He secured victory for Canada in the 10th game, winning it to love and finishing the game in an hour and 45 minutes.
That meant it all came down to doubles, with Shapovalov dispelling his earlier defeat by teaming up with Pospisil for a 2-6 6-3 6-3 victory.
Canada and Italy now meet in the semi-finals, while Australia and Croatia face each other in the other half of the draw.
Davis Cup
Coric and Cilic win singles matches as Croatia defeated Spain in the semi-finals
23/11/2022 AT 21:03
Davis Cup
Australia advance to the semi-finals of the Davis Cup after stunning fights between Thompson and the Minaur
22/11/2022 AT 23:19
