Davis Cup: Australia reach first final since 2003 after victory over Croatia





Australia had to fight back twice to reach their first Davis Cup final in 19 years after beating Croatia 2-1. Lleyton Hewitt’s team bounced back from losing the first singles on Friday. Then the Australian doubles pair fought back from a set down in the decider. Australia won its 28th and final title in 2003. It’s finally back in the final. I am so proud. Australia has a very rich history in this competition, said Hewitt, who played a record 43 Davis Cup appearances for Australia between 1999 and 2018. We’ve been lucky enough to win it several times a long time ago. And I know what it meant to me as a player to play a final, and I’m glad these guys can play it. 19 YEARS LATER! Australia beat Croatia 2-1 to reach the final for the first time since 2003 #DavisCup#byRakuten | @TennisAustraliapic.twitter.com/bBhMiHOv9A — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 25, 2022 Borna Coric put Croatia ahead by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-3, but Alex de Minaur leveled after beating Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-2 to send it into doubles. Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell then secured victory in the semifinals against Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4. This is what this team is about, that never-say-that attitude, De Minaur said. Canada will meet Italy in the other semi-final on Saturday. In the opener, Kokkinakis hit 11 aces, but Coric managed to break him once in each set. On my serve, I felt like it was an ace or he put it back on my toes, Kokkinakis said. Cilic, from the Croatian team that won the title in 2018, committed 10 double faults. That erratic serve helped De Minaur break Cilic four times and take his head-to-head record with the former US Open winner to two wins. Thompson and Purcell beat the more experienced pair of Mektic and Pavic, both ranked in the top 10 in doubles. Thompson and Purcell combined to score 13 aces, breaking the Croats twice and not dropping a service game to bounce back after losing the tiebreak in the first set. Two-time winner Croatia was runner-up last year. It turned out to be too difficult on the track today, said Cilic. (But) for us, after the final last year, it was another great year to reach the semi-final. The final is Sunday on the indoor track in Mlaga.

