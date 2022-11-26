Blue Devils Drop Heartbreaker, 3-2, in Alabama Overtime





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. The second-seeded Duke women’s soccer team lost a 3-2 heartbreaker in double overtime on the road to top-seeded Alabama in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals Friday night at Alabama Soccer Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Blue Devils fought back from behind, 2-0, in the second half to tie the game and send it into overtime, but the Crimson Tide scored the eventual game-winner in the first overtime to advance to the NCAA College Cup. Duke finishes his season with a 15-4-3 ledger. How it happened Alabama charged and took the first five shots of the game, three of which were saved by Blue Devil’s senior goaltender Ruthie Jones .

freshman Kat Rader tried Duke’s first shot, which Alabama goaltender Mckinley Crone made a diving stop to her right in the 13th minute.

In the last seven minutes of the first half, Rader and freshmen Devin Lynch both shots.

Alabama beat the Blue Devils 9-3 in the first half.

Olivia Miles attempted the first shot of the second half, which went just wide of the far post at 48:47.

In the 68th minute, Alabama broke through to take a 1–0 lead when Gianna Ala Paul batted in a ball that ricocheted off Jones and landed at her feet, before finishing.

The Crimson Tide went 2-0 just four minutes later when Riley Tanner and Gessica Skorka found Ashlynn Serecca in front of goal.

Michelle Cooper made her first shot of the game count at 75:30 Delaney Graham found her along the right side of the box. Cooper hit the bottom corner of the goal to give her 18 points on the season and cut Alabama’s lead to 2–1.

Just over three minutes later, Cooper scored her second goal on assists from Eli Piper and Radar.

Lynch had a big chance at 83:18 as Rader found her top of the box, but her effort sailed just over the bar.

At the end of regulation, Alabama held a 20-8 shot advantage.

Rader had an excellent chance on goal to open the first overtime on a great pass from Cooper, but Crone made a great save.

Jones got big in goal again for the Blue Devils at 96:45 when Ala Paul fired a shot that tipped Jones over the crossbar to tie the score, 2–2.

The Crimson Tide were able to take a 3-2 lead less than two minutes later when Reyna punched Ala Reyes in goal on an Alabama corner kick.

After the first overtime ended, Alabama had a 23–10 lead in shots.

Maggie Graham had a shot at the top of the box in the second overtime, but it was saved by the Crimson Tide goalie.

Before the game, Alabama had a 26-12 lead in shots. Notes

Michelle Cooper collected her seventh multi-goal game of the season and ninth of her career. She posted her third multi-goal game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Cooper finished the season with a school-record 19 goals and 49 points.

Before the match Ruthie Jones ended with nine saves in 110 minutes of action.

Kat Rader finished her outstanding freshman season with 29 points, placing second on the Duke freshman list. Her 12 goals also ranked first on the freshman goal list.

With her four points on the night, Cooper owns 78 over two seasons, which ranks 10th on Duke’s all-time points list.

Delaney Graham collected her fifth career support in the NCAA Tournament and 19th career overall support.

With her four points on the night, Cooper owns 78 over two seasons, which ranks 10th on Duke's all-time points list.

Delaney Graham collected her fifth career support in the NCAA Tournament and 19th career overall support.

The Blue Devils fell to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year.

