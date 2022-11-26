Sports
Indian Cricket – Selecting the selectors: a key task, but who wants to take it on?
A cricket organization recently laid off an entire department.
Who in their right mind would apply for these jobs?
Yes, you assumed right. If the said organization can be so insensitive, it must follow that it can get away with it. Cricket is one of the few legal recreational drugs in India and the BCCI is the only one selling it.
Not only does the BCCI operate in a monopoly market, but if you are a former cricketer in India who wants to work in cricket, you cannot afford to be on the wrong side. It has an uncontrolled influence on the careers of commentators, coaches, media experts, talent scouts and selectors. So, how hard can it be for this body to replace one set of selectors with another?
Not very. Do not expect an abundance of suitable candidates. There may be a lot of applications pouring in at the moment, but a job arguably more important than even that of India’s head coach will now be the last choice of the most suitable people. A commentary job is much less work and involves much less responsibility and much more fame and glamour. And with broadcasts branching out into regional languages, there are more commentary jobs than ever before. Coaching pays more, and there’s often public outcry when your contract isn’t renewed, let alone when you’re unceremoniously fired.
Selectors, punching bags for those who follow and practice the sport, fulfill an unpopular but crucial role. Even the easiest part of the job – selecting the first 15 in consultation with team leadership – doesn’t naturally endear them to people. In a country where a lot of talent is available, you disappoint a dozen or so players at a certain selection meeting. You have to strike a balance between what’s best for the team and keeping players close to the squad motivated.
It’s outside of picking the top 25 cricketers that your skill, your eye, your hard work really shine through. You keep the next set of 25 identified and ready. You do this by watching matches that are not on TV, traveling to matches all over India where you don’t always get replays. You tap into your informal network of youth voters, coaches, game umpires and umpires to add context to some of the numbers you get from games you haven’t seen yet. You manage the progression of these players to a stage where they become contenders and attract the attention of the national captain and coach, who cannot possibly follow all performers in domestic cricket.
At least that’s how the setup worked until A-tours were shut down during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Before that, the selectors prided themselves on having replacements ready for most of the first-choice group. That system broke a bit, and India has been one of the slowest to restore development cricket in the wake of Covid.
Looking at the bigger picture, the selectors make more important decisions than the team management. They determine the direction the team takes in the long term. Of course they do this in consultation with the team management, but on paper at least the last call is from them.
Imagine this job description: have impeccable integrity, travel a lot, go unseen, make crucial decisions that will shape the future of the team and many more players, be unpopular, get paid a tenth of what the coach gets, open yourself up to getting fired by people who have all the power and little formal responsibility, and have no public support while you’re at it.
It’s no surprise that the sharpest minds and bodies among retired cricketers take as many other paths as possible. And the latest turn of events has done nothing to make the job more attractive at a time when India urgently needs to get their development systems back on track. Rahul Dravid from the senior team and VVS Laxman from the National Cricket Academy need a third ally with whom to build the right squads and pick the right teams. During the time of the Committee of Trustees, which was in charge of Indian cricket by the courts, the three-man team of senior coach Ravi Shastri, development coach Dravid and chief selector MSK Prasad worked almost seamlessly.
When India should discuss progressive steps like whether they need a director of cricket to ensure similarly smooth operations, or whether they should split their coaching teams for red ball and white ball cricket, or whether the selectors need more technical support in terms of videos and data, or if they need a younger, more recently retired representative on the selection committee to bring first-hand T20 knowledge, there’s been a huge step backwards instead.
We will soon find out who has come forward to bid for selected Indian teams. Hopefully they weren’t just desperate. Hopefully they can establish a working relationship with the team management soon, because we are already on our way to the 2023 World Cup and we are also in a critical transition period in Test Cricket.
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
