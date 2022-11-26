Sports
College football squad, schedule: predictions against the spread, odds for top 25 games in week 13
Once Rivalry Week ends on Saturday night, there will only be conference championships between some of the best teams in the country and the College Football Playoff. Those odds dwindle with each passing Saturday as the penultimate week of the season progresses, and some of those aforementioned contenders will be involved in hotly contested rivalry matches, the kind of matches that can make or break a season.
The biggest game of the day is The Game itself. No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 3 Michigan, with the winner advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game and earning an inside track for the CFP. The loser will watch from the outside and hope that some form of chaos allows it to creep into the four-team field. Jim Harbaugh is looking for his second consecutive win after leading the Wolverines to their first series win since 2011 last season, while Ryan Day hopes to avoid becoming the first Buckeyes coach to lose consecutive games to their rival since John Cooper ( 1999-2000).
Second in terms of playoff implications is Saturday night’s rivalry between No. 6 USC and No. 10 Notre Dame. A win could move the Trojans to fourth in the CFP standings next Tuesday, while a loss would knock the Pac-12 out of playoff contention for the sixth time in eight editions of the event.
Also on deck is No. 7 Alabama visiting Auburn for the Iron Bowl in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, No. 8 Clemson hosts a South Carolina team that shockingly devastated Tennessee last week, and the Civil War with No. 9. Visiting Oregon No. 9 21 Oregon State in what has already been a great season for both programs.
Be sure to stay with CBS Sports all day from the opening kickoff for coverage of college football. Let’s take a look at our expert picks for the best games during Rivalry Week.
Odds through Caesars Sportsbook | All times Eastern
No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State
Recommended game | Ohio State Buckeyes v Michigan Wolverines
afternoon | Fox,fuboTV(Try for free) —I don’t know who will win this game. I played both sides in our expert picks. I took Ohio State straight up, but the Wolverines against the spread. The truth? My confidence in either choice is low. I think the under is a bit nice though. The way I see things, if Michigan wants to win, it’s going to have to do it on the ground. That should keep the score low. Meanwhile, Ohio State hasn’t had many defenses like Michigan’s. If so, we’ve seen how the attack struggled. At the same time, if a blowout comes, I have to assume it would favor Ohio State; however, that only happens if Michigan doesn’t score. All of these scenarios end with an overall finish below 56 points.Prediction: under 56 –Tom Fornelli
South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson
Recommended game | Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
afternoon | ABC,fuboTV(Try for free) —Can lightning strike twice? Of course why not. Clemson has dominated this game, winning seven games in a row dating back to 2014. However, the Tigers get Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks right as they find their rhythm. Quarterback Spencer Rattler rediscovered his mojo with a school-record six touchdown passes in a 63–38 win over No. 10 Tennessee. South Carolina scored on nine of its 10 complete possessions to record consecutive winning seasons. There is a path for South Carolina to have the best quarterback on the field when things go well.Forecast: South Carolina +430 — Shehan Jeyarajah
Maroon at No. 7 Alabama
Recommended game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Auburn Tigers
3:30 pm | CBS,CBSSports.com,CBS Sports App—I’ll take the Crimson Tide to win and cover, though it won’t be easy. Auburn’s rushing attack is deadly, but the Crimson Tide is talented enough to stay disciplined and keep Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter from constantly getting loose. That defense will wear down Auburn’s offensive line and force Robby Ashford into some awkward spots. This game will be close for about two and a half minutes, but Alabama pulls out for late coverage.Prediction: Alabama -22 — Barrett Sallee
No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State
Recommended game | Oregon State Beavers vs Oregon Ducks
3:30 pm | ABC,fuboTV(Try for free) —The Ducks face a must-win duel against their bitter rivals, but Oregon State won’t make it easy for them. The Beavers had Washington and USC in the lead in narrow losses, and they boast one of the best defenses in the Pac-12. Ultimately, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix’s health will decide this game, and his performance in a narrow victory over Utah is enough to bet on him to clinch the Ducks spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game.Forecast: Oregon -3 — Shehan Jeyarajah
No. 5 LSU at Texas A&M
Recommended game | Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers
7pm | ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free) —Texas A&M wants the season of hell to come to an end. LSU has a potential College Football Playoff berth on the line. The difference in motivation between these two teams is unprecedented, not to mention the differences in skills and coaching between the two programs. A double-digit road line is big, but the Tigers will take care of things.Forecast: LSU -10 — Shehan Jeyarajah
No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC
Recommended game | USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7:30 pm | ABC,fuboTV(Try for free) —The Trojans will see Notre Dame as one of the tougher trials of the season as the Fighting Irish try to stay away from Caleb Williams with a solid ground game and then supplement that with a bending but not breaking defense. But if I have to choose between Williams and Drew Pyne in a game I expect to come close, I’ll side with the Heisman Trophy contender.Forecast: USC -5.5 — Chip Patterson
What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13, and which top-25 teams will struggle?Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread— all from a time-tested computer model that has made nearly $3,000 in profits over the past six seasons — and find out.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-picks-schedule-predictions-against-the-spread-odds-for-top-25-games-during-week-13/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- College football squad, schedule: predictions against the spread, odds for top 25 games in week 13
- Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan will address his first rally since he was shot dead
- Govinda Naam Mera, Freddy and 5 More Upcoming Bollywood Movies Released Straight to Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and More You Need to Bookmark stat
- ‘Putin is trying to weaponize the winter’: the head of NATO has responded to Russia’s attacks
- The house shuddered when a small earthquake struck near Tofino, British Columbia
- Focus Features 20th Anniversary Best Actor Oscar Winner
- Experts say Sunak is struggling to appoint an ethics counselor because Boris Johnson poisoned the well
- British voters favor the new leader, Sunak, but not his party
- Indian Cricket – Selecting the selectors: a key task, but who wants to take it on?
- Xi Jinping sends an important letter to Kim Jong Un, here is the content
- Mike Tindall reveals surprising dress code for breakfast at Buckingham Palace
- 17 foreigners, part of Bollywood film crew, arrested for working illegally without visa