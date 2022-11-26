November 21 to November 26, 2022





Manika Batra is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup Indian Table Tennis’ Manika Batra defeated world No. 6 Hina Hayata of Japan in the 2022 Asian Cup women’s singles bronze medal match in Thailand. With the win, Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to medal in the Asian Cup table tennis tournament. Airport inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport in Itanagar. Donyi Polo Airport will help improve connectivity in the Northeast region. Currently, the state has two airports, one in Pasighat and the other in Tezu. The name of the airport reflects the cultural heritage and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh. Arun Goel appointed as new election commissioner A retired IAS officer from the Punjab cadre, Arun Goel, has been appointed as the election commissioner. The Minister of Law and Justice has given notice of the appointment by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Goel joined the firm on November 21, 2022. JCB Literature Prize 2022 Author Khalid Jaweds The Paradise of Food won the fifth JCB Literature Prize 2022. The book is translated by Baran Farooqi from Urdu. Urdu writer Khalid Jawed received the prize money of Rs. 25 lakh along with a trophy – a sculpture by Delhi artist duo Thukral and Tagra, Mirror Melting. Purnima Devi Barman honored with UN’s highest environmental award Assam’s leading conservationist Purnima Devi Barman has been awarded the United Nations’ highest environmental award, Champions of the Earth, for 2022. Champions of Earth Award is given in various categories and Indias Purnima Devi Barman received it in Entrepreneurial Vision category, for leading the Hargila Army. Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the Manchester United club Cristiano Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United Club. The star footballer scored 27 goals in 54 appearances during their second spell at the club. Manchester United thanked Ronaldo in a statement for his huge contribution during two spells at Old Trafford, in which he scored 145 goals in 246 appearances. Dalai Lama receives Gandhi Mandela Award Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama received the Peace Prize from the Gandhi Mandel Foundation. The religious leader was selected for the award in 2020 but was unable to receive it due to the widespread pandemic. Indian Film Personality of the Year goes to Chiranjeevi Chiranjeevi was named Indian Film Personality of the Year at the opening of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The minister also said that the Indian Film Personality of the Year award for Chiranjeevi is in recognition of the actor’s contribution over decades as an actor, dancer and producer in Indian cinema. Lieutenant General Asim Munir is the new army chief of Pakistan Lieutenant General Asim Munir was appointed as the army’s new chief of staff after weeks of intense speculation and political unrest in the country. The appointment was made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. He also appointed Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff. Arittapatti is Tamil Nadu’s first Biodiversity Heritage site The Government of Tamil Nadu has declared Ariitapatti village as the state’s first biodiversity heritage site. According to the official notice, the declaration of the site is made under section 37 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. The village is located near Melur in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

