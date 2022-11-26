Oregon State University Athletics





PORTLAND Oregon State remained within striking distance of No. 9 Iowa for most of Friday night’s PK Legacy Tournament game, but the Hawkeyes pulled out late to give OSU a 73-59 loss. Oregon State remained within striking distance of No. 9 Iowa for most of Friday night’s PK Legacy Tournament game, but the Hawkeyes pulled out late to give OSU a 73-59 loss. Talia von Oelhoffen led OSU in scoring with 22 points while Shalexus Aaron had her best game as Beav with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from three. Jelena Mitrovic did Yeoman’s work on the boards, grabbing a career-high 14 rebounds despite physical play under the basket. Oregon State got off to a slow start, missing the first eight shots and trailing 9-0. Von Oelhoffen got the Beavers on the board with an and-one to make it 9-3 and OSU cut the deficit to three on a three-pointer by Aaron. Firmly back in the game, the Beavers finished the first quarter 19-16 on triples by von Oelhoffen and Mitrovic in the closing minutes of the period. OSU tied the game shortly after the start of the second quarter with a 5-0 sprint. Von Oelhoffen tripled to open the quarter and Aaron followed with a putback layup on the next trip to the floor. The Hawkeyes ramped up their offense as the period went on, scoring 25 points in the quarter. Aaron kept the Beavs in the game with 12 runs in the second inning, hitting shots all over the floor in a strong performance. Oregon State trailed 44-37 going into halftime. The Beavs stepped up on the defensive in the third quarter. OSU held the Hawkeyes to just 10 points in the period and did not allow a basket in the Finals 4:16, helping the Beavers cut Iowa’s lead to eight at the end. Mitrovic and Bendu Yeaney contributed to the highlight of the quarter with a Mitrovic block that led to a three-point play from Yeaney. Yeaney, von Oelhoffen and Aaron combined to trail Oregon State within six in the fourth quarter, making a 5–0 run and forcing an Iowa timeout. The Hawkeyes answered themselves with a 5-0 spurt before pulling away as the Beavers were forced to force turnovers at the end of regulation. Next, the Beavs take on Duke, who fell to No. 3 UConn earlier in the day, at Veterans Memorial Arena. The game ends at 7 p.m. Sunday and airs on ABC or ESPN2. OUR MISSION Oregon State Athletics is striving Bowl Eexcellent Aauthentic visionary SpupilAathletes (Go BEAVS).

