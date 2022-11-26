Pakistan threatens India to boycott Cricket World Cup 2023 if

Pakistan has threatened to boycott the 2023 50-over cricket world cup to be held in India next year. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Ramiz Raja has said his team will not travel to the neighboring country if India decides not to participate in the 2023 Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan.

Raja referred to India’s defeats to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup earlier in 2022. He said an aggressive strategy would be used due to their outstanding performances and their two wins over the “most successful cricket team”. in a year.

“Our position is blunt that if they come we will go to the World Cup, if they don’t come let them do it. Let them play without Pakistan. If Pakistan does not participate in the World Cup to be held in India next month, year , who will see?” Raja said.

Read also: Watch: Ramiz Raja’s rude response to Indian journalist

Only if the team performs well will Pakistan’s cricket economy improve, Raja told Pakistani media, adding that his team had beaten the billion dollar economy board twice in one year, a direct reference to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur previously stated that India was not afraid of any threat and would not stop them from hosting the match. The 2023 Cricket World Cup would be held in India with all teams, according to the Sports Minister.

The Asia Cup would be held at a neutral venue, according to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who flatly denied rumors earlier in October that Team India would travel to Pakistan for the event.

Read also: Pakistan will have to wait to welcome India for Asia Cup 2023: Jay Shah

Shah’s comments about holding the Asia Cup in a neutral venue prompted a statement from PCB. “The overall impact of such statements has the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities and could affect Pakistan’s visit to India for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and future ICC events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle the statement said.

According to BCCI Chairman Roger Binny, the government will decide whether or not to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, not the board.

After the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009, cricket teams stopped visiting Pakistan. It was not until 2015 that international tours came to the country again. Since then, teams from Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Australia and England have visited Pakistan for bilateral series.

(with ANI inputs)

Catch all business news, market news, major news events and latest news updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to receive daily market updates. More or less

subjects